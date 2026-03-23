How Guy Fieri Adds A Protein-Packed Boost To Mahi Mahi Ceviche

Protein is the name of the game these days, and there's nothing like a refreshing appetizer like ceviche to pack in the nutrients. While a classic ceviche recipe typically relies on just one type of fish that's been cubed up and mixed with vegetables, lime juice, and other seasonings, Guy Fieri knows how to take his mahi mahi-based ceviche to the next level. In a YouTube video from Food Network, Fieri, cooking alongside actor Brooke Shields, described his process for making a shrimp and mahi mahi ceviche that brings together fresh fish and succulent crustaceans in one delightful bowl.

In the video, Fieri noted the importance of pre-cooking the shrimp before adding it to the ceviche. Though an acidic marinade is the secret ingredient for classic ceviche, Fieri warned of using solely that to prepare the shrimp, mentioning, "it will cure it, it will cook it ... but it gets a little mealy when you do it that way." Thanks to the addition of shrimp, Fieri's recipe for mahi mahi and shrimp ceviche contains approximately 35 grams of protein while a typical mahi mahi ceviche contains around 11 grams.

Fieri recommended putting shelled and diced shrimp in a pot of salted water on the stove, and then to "bring it up slowly and just let it turn a little opaque, take it out of the heat, and then it's ready to go." The firm shrimp is a perfect counter to the tender texture of the mahi mahi and other ingredients. It also helps to bulk up the starter side with extra nutrients.