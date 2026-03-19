The $13,000 Martini You Can Only Find In Chicago, Illinois
It's perfectly acceptable to have expensive taste, whether that's in the form of top-shelf liquor, bowls of caviar, or high-end jewelry. If you happen to visit Adalina, located on State Street in Chi-town, Illinois, you can easily partake in all three indulgences at once. This Italian fine-dining spot boasts a menu crafted under the leadership of Michelin-starred, "Top Chef" alum Chef Soo Ahn, and cocktails created by sommelier and wine director Colin Hofer, such as the famous $13,000 Marrow Martini.
While we already know that Adalina is one of the best Chicago restaurants to celebrate Halloween, the Marrow Martini made headlines in 2024 when it was dubbed as the "most expensive martini in the United States," according to multiple sources. That $13,000 price tag is no typo, but there's more to it than a simple cocktail with top-shelf liquor, as this martini actually comes with an exclusive 9 ctw diamond tennis necklace with 150 diamonds elegantly designed and displayed in 14k yellow gold. The purchase of the Marrow Martini entails a specially curated smoked heirloom tomato martini with mezcal, and the diamond tennis necklace, which is intended to pair perfectly with the martini and provide an heirloom to last for generations.
The makings of the Marrow Martini
The martini itself is made from lemon basil olive oil, chili liqueur, and heirloom tomato water paired with Clase Azul Mezcal, which is distinctly different than regular tequila, especially in combination with the Marrow Martini's other ingredients. The drink takes a quick bath in a smoky cloche before its unveiling to customers. "I chose Mezcal because I believe it has untapped potential as a luxury spirit," Hofer said to the New York Post, continuing that "Mezcal, much like heirloom jewelry, is often overlooked despite its richness." The restaurant sold a Marrow Martini within the first week of revealing the drink, and continues to enchant others online.
The tennis necklace is the brain-child of the famed Marrow Fine, a fine jewelry brand from San Diego that's worked closely with Adalina since it opened a showroom in Chicago's Gold Coast. Marrow Fine founder and creative director, Jillian Sassone, told National Jeweler that a tennis necklace was the best pairing for this particular drink because "martinis are just like the tennis necklace, a classic!" Hofer admitted that he took inspiration for the martini from Marrow Fine's established collection, continuing to the New York Post that the martini's uniqueness comes from the "seamless fusion of fine jewelry and luxury dining." While that $13,000 bill could easily make our list of the most expensive cocktails in the world, to some, you just can't put a price tag on quality.