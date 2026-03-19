The $13,000 Martini You Can Only Find In Chicago, Illinois

It's perfectly acceptable to have expensive taste, whether that's in the form of top-shelf liquor, bowls of caviar, or high-end jewelry. If you happen to visit Adalina, located on State Street in Chi-town, Illinois, you can easily partake in all three indulgences at once. This Italian fine-dining spot boasts a menu crafted under the leadership of Michelin-starred, "Top Chef" alum Chef Soo Ahn, and cocktails created by sommelier and wine director Colin Hofer, such as the famous $13,000 Marrow Martini.

While we already know that Adalina is one of the best Chicago restaurants to celebrate Halloween, the Marrow Martini made headlines in 2024 when it was dubbed as the "most expensive martini in the United States," according to multiple sources. That $13,000 price tag is no typo, but there's more to it than a simple cocktail with top-shelf liquor, as this martini actually comes with an exclusive 9 ctw diamond tennis necklace with 150 diamonds elegantly designed and displayed in 14k yellow gold. The purchase of the Marrow Martini entails a specially curated smoked heirloom tomato martini with mezcal, and the diamond tennis necklace, which is intended to pair perfectly with the martini and provide an heirloom to last for generations.