This Classic Italian Street Food Packs Tons Of Flavor Into Bite-Sized Balls

Take a thousand years of Sicilian history, the intermingling of culinary traditions, and a ferocious, still-ongoing linguistic dispute, roll them all into one bite-sized morsel, and the result is arancini. Though best known as an Italian street food, the endlessly versatile arancini works just as well as a canapé, bar snack, or as part of a full restaurant meal — a small dish that nevertheless contains multitudes.

Arancini at its simplest is a ball of cooked rice wrapped around a seemingly endless variety of fillings, then breaded and deep-fried to crispy, golden perfection. As with so many beloved foods, the origins of arancini are somewhat disputed, but a common belief is that its roots lie between the 9th and 11th centuries, when Sicily was under Islamic rule. During this period, Sicily was exposed to the influence of Arabic cuisine — in particular, rice as a staple and saffron as a seasoning. The Sicilian king and later Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II is said to have adored a casserole of rice and saffron, and one legend holds that the earliest arancini were an effort by his cooks to render the dish portable so it could be taken on hunting trips.

Over subsequent centuries, arancini would steadily absorb wider Italian influence — if there is a meat, vegetable, cheese, or seafood available in Italy, chances are it has been used as an arancini filling. When preparing it as home, arancini also offers a delicious opportunity to be thrifty — for example, by utilizing leftover risotto for the rice layer, or last night's Ragu Alla Bolognese for the filling.