The Wedding Of King Charles And Princess Diana Involved An Astonishing Number Of Cakes

Some people like the idea of an understated wedding. Maybe just a visit to a Justice of the Peace between the two parties, along with a witness, and nothing more ostentatious than that. Other people like to go all out, especially when it comes to the cake. The Guinness World Record for the largest wedding cake is a baffling 6.8 metric-ton monster with multiple tiers and frosting, made in 2004. But at the 1981 wedding of then‑Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, royal bakers focused on both quantity and quality. There were 24 cakes served in total.

The main wedding cake took 14 weeks to prepare. It was a fruit cake baked by Dave Avery, head baker for the Royal Navy. The five-tier cake was nearly 5.5 feet tall and weighed 225 pounds. About 40 pounds of that was marzipan, and another 175 pounds was fruit like raisins and currants, as well as sugar, flour, eggs, brandy, and rum. The bakers made a second cake as a backup in case anything happened to the first. The cake was also decorated with hand-painted crests and emblems, including the Red Dragon of Wales, Buckingham Palace, and the Spencer family crest, each of which took eight hours to complete.

The other 23 cakes, which were made by bakers from across England, were likely the "eating" cakes for the reception. Some of the official wedding cake was sliced into portions and then boxed up and sold as souvenirs or given away as gifts.