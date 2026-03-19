How To Decode The Types Of Wheat Flour Listed On Store-Bought Bread Labels

The labels on the front of bread packaging can feel like a cryptic puzzle sometimes, not to mention what's on the back. Separating terms like whole wheat versus whole grain, all-purpose, or enriched might feel like decoding a secret language intended to bamboozle even the most experienced loaf-lover. With no absence of smoke and mirrors around wheat breads, the guidance of a seasoned professional can help to unpack the types of wheat flour you might find on store-bought bread labels. Walleska Cianfanelli, executive pastry chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, is our guide and translator through the funhouse that is bread labelling.

Cianfanelli's first hot tip is to not read a bread by the cover. "Ignore the marketing on the front of the package and go straight to the ingredient list. The first ingredient is what the bread is mostly made from." Once you find the ingredient list, it's best to investigate it for a few key indicators, such as fiber content or whether there are added sugars.

Understanding what type of flour is first off the rank on the ingredients list is not exactly straightforward when it comes to wheat. "If you're looking for whole grain bread, you want to see 'whole wheat flour' or 'whole grain wheat flour' listed first. If it just says 'wheat flour,' that usually means refined flour."