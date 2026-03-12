Review: Natural Bliss' New Clotted Cream-Er Makes Your Coffee Break Feel Like Afternoon Tea
Natural Bliss is a coffee creamer brand known for its simple, straightforward ingredients. The brand offers many flavors of creamers — most of which are made with only four ingredients. It also carries almond and oat milk creamers as well.
Recently, Natural Bliss debuted a few new flavors, including Chocolate Caramel Truffle and Chai Vanilla Latte. It also released a first for the brand: Clotted Cream-er. The idea behind this product is to elevate afternoon coffee and make it more like an afternoon high-tea experience. While customers sip their afternoon coffee, they can enjoy a treat, like biscuits or scones, topped with this clotted cream. Like the Natural Bliss creamers, the Clotted Cream-er is made with simple ingredients: cream, butter, sugar, skim milk powder, and natural flavors, and comes in a small resealable tub with about four servings per container.
I was invited to taste the Clotted Cream-er at a "high coffee" event held by Natural Bliss, and I was also given a sample to bring home. Keep reading to hear what I thought about the clotted cream, and to get information on how you can snag a jar yourself.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I tasted the Natural Bliss Clotted Cream-er several ways. First, I tasted the product completely by itself to assess its texture and flavor. Then, I spread it onto the inside of a scone and took note of how it tasted.
I've had proper tea many times, so I am very familiar with clotted cream. I compared other versions I've had to Natural Bliss' texture, flavor, and sweetness for this review.
Taste test
First, I tasted a spoonful of the Clotted Cream-er straight from a spoon. When I scooped it, I could tell it had the texture I expected. It was dense and very spreadable, similar to the consistency of rich butter or cream cheese. When I tasted it, I immediately melted with joy. It was so unbelievably smooth, flawlessly creamy, and it had the slightest touch of vanilla flavoring that gave it a surprising flair and sweetness, which made it stand out from other clotted creams. In my experience, clotted cream tends not really have a strong flavor at all. If anything, it's milky and buttery. The Natural Bliss Clotted Cream-er, however, tasted like a lightly sweet vanilla cream.
After the initial taste test, I tried it on a scone. The juxtaposition of the cold clotted cream and the slightly warmed scone was excellent. I loved how the cream introduced a smooth texture to the scone, and its sweet vanilla flavor made the scone taste even more indulgent.
Final thoughts
I thought that the Natural Bliss Clotted Cream-er was the perfect pairing with a cup of coffee and a scone. Especially as someone who loves clotted cream in general, I appreciated the light vanilla twist that Natural Bliss added to the product. It still felt very classic and true to regular clotted cream, but the flavor made it more special and memorable. Plus, the vanilla flavor would help it pair better with a sweet creamer – like the flavors the brand released with it.
Ultimately, I think it's definitely worth trying. I would love if Natural Bliss made this product a regular offering on its site or in stores, but until then, you'll have to hustle to get yourself a tub.
Price and availability
This clotted cream cannot be bought on its own, and it's only available for a limited time. It comes in the High Creamer & Coffee Kit, which can be ordered on the Natural Bliss website starting March 13. The kit includes bottles of the Chai Vanilla Latte and Chocolate Caramel Truffle creamers, a 4-ounce jar of the Clotted Cream-er, and scone recipes to pair with the Clotted Cream-er.
Want to hear the best part? This kit is completely free! There will be two drops: March 13 and March 20, both at 2 p.m. ET. The kits are first come, first serve, and each person is limited to one kit while supplies last. The offer is only available in the U.S.; however, it's not accessible to those living in Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, and New Jersey.