Review: Natural Bliss' New Clotted Cream-Er Makes Your Coffee Break Feel Like Afternoon Tea

Natural Bliss is a coffee creamer brand known for its simple, straightforward ingredients. The brand offers many flavors of creamers — most of which are made with only four ingredients. It also carries almond and oat milk creamers as well.

Recently, Natural Bliss debuted a few new flavors, including Chocolate Caramel Truffle and Chai Vanilla Latte. It also released a first for the brand: Clotted Cream-er. The idea behind this product is to elevate afternoon coffee and make it more like an afternoon high-tea experience. While customers sip their afternoon coffee, they can enjoy a treat, like biscuits or scones, topped with this clotted cream. Like the Natural Bliss creamers, the Clotted Cream-er is made with simple ingredients: cream, butter, sugar, skim milk powder, and natural flavors, and comes in a small resealable tub with about four servings per container.

I was invited to taste the Clotted Cream-er at a "high coffee" event held by Natural Bliss, and I was also given a sample to bring home. Keep reading to hear what I thought about the clotted cream, and to get information on how you can snag a jar yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.