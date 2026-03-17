The Sad Thing That Happens When Your Cookie Dough Scoops Are Way Too Big

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's say you're thinking of baking a batch of delicious chocolate chip cookies this week, but notice the only cookie dough scoops you have are way too big. Before you go ahead and make those cookies anyway, here's something you should note: Using oversized scoops — think the 4-tablespoon versions — can lead to cookies that end up a little sad. And I know because I've baked thousands of cookies when testing recipes for my cookbook, "108 Asian Cookies."

Cookie dough scoop sizes matter, and sometimes, bigger isn't better. Bigger scoops mean bigger cookie dough portions, longer baking times, and potentially unevenly baked cookies. When the huge cookie dough balls bake in the oven — each over about 70 grams — you often end up with cookies with set, golden-brown edges while the centers remain gooey or cakey. The middles can remain slightly underbaked and appear paler than the rest of the cookies. The result? The cookies may look a little, well, unappealing.

Or instead of chocolate chip, let's say you're aiming to make perfectly crinkled cookies. When the dough portion is too large, the cookie may puff up in the center instead of spreading and cracking properly, leaving you with a cookie that looks domed or has an unsightly hump in the middle rather than those beautiful crinkles.