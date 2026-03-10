Chicago Is Famous For Pizza, But As A Longtime Local, This Neighborhood Spot Is My Favorite
Carving out a reputation for amazing pizza in Chicago — a city known for its pizza and taking great pride in that fact — is no small feat. But Novel Pizza Cafe in the city's Pilsen neighborhood is undeniably making its mark, and with good reason. The shop is nestled in a building that looks like a regular South Side home, and it may be unassuming at first — but it's serving some of the best pizza in Chicago.
I'm lucky enough to live just a few blocks away from Novel Pizza Cafe, but I'd be regularly making the trip there even if that weren't the case. I've tried my fair share of pizza (I'm actually partial to New York-style slices — don't come for me, Chicago), and checked off many of the city's most famous pizza spots in my nearly 10 years of living here. Now, I will say that I can't recall ever having pizza that I actively disliked. Cheese, sauce, and dough will do it for me pretty much every time. But for a pizza spot to stand out and keep me coming back, like Novel does, there has to be something to it.
I first came across Novel Pizza on Instagram, and was delighted to learn that it's tucked away right in the neighborhood that I call home. Pilsen is an area of the city known for being rich with culture, local pride, and fantastic small eateries, and Novel is a fantastic representation of all of the above. Having already established itself as a name to know on the Chicago pizza scene, and being highlighted by Time Out and The Chicago Tribune, this is only the beginning for Novel Pizza Cafe.
A blending of cultures and a passion for good food
Novel Pizza Cafe was created by Enrique Huizar, Ryan Catolico, and Frances Almeda, and pulls inspiration from the trio's mix of Filipino and Mexican heritage. Prior to opening the brick-and-mortar storefront where the restaurant sits today, the team behind Novel Pizza began developing recipes at home and became part of the thriving culinary pop-up scene in Chicago. It was through these pop-ups that Novel started to generate buzz before eventually opening a dedicated restaurant.
Beyond serving up delicious coffee and pizza, Novel is also successfully curating an engaging internet presence through social media. As much as Novel is bringing something fresh and new to the Chicago pizza scene, it's also a sort of love letter to the city. The owners shared with Block Club Chicago that they were happy to have found a physical location for the restaurant on the city's South Side because it's an area that doesn't get nearly the culinary hype and attention it deserves.
You can feel this passion and appreciation for Chicago as soon as you enter the restaurant. Although I'm not from Chicago originally, I've always lived in the Midwest. Here we like things to be no-frills and high-quality, and Novel is just that, offering damned good pizza in a comfy, casual environment served up by people who are happy to be there. Usually, there are customers sitting inside and eating at the handful of tables they have inside the cozy space. In the summertime, you'll see people picking up pizza and eating it in the park right across the street from the shop. It's all very grounded in community, and honors the human connection that is made over good food.
My favorite pick at Novel Pizza Cafe
When you walk into Novel Pizza Cafe, you're greeted by a casual atmosphere, vintage sporty decor (complete with a small set of bleachers and a scoreboard), friendly greetings from the staff, and the smell of dough and simmering sauce. The shop serves up both pan- and tavern-style pizza with some unique toppings — one of their signature pizzas is topped with classic Chicago giardiniera, while adding a twist with traditional Filipino longganisa sausage.
What makes Novel stand out even further from other pizza joints in the city is the café aspect. Not only do they serve pizza, but also unique espresso and matcha drinks that give the best coffee shops in the city a run for their money. Novel offers rotating latte flavors, but the ube is a consistent fan-favorite because it's delicious, refreshing, and just the right amount of sweet. And, honestly, pizza and coffee is a combination that the world does not get nearly enough of.
My go-to is the Alico Hot Pep pan pizza. The crust is thick and fluffy like a focaccia dough with that perfect crispy halo of cheese around the outer edge that is reminiscent of a Detroit-style 'za. Topped with pepperoni, basil, dollops of ricotta, and a hot honey drizzle, it's a bite that is truly to die for. But, honestly? You can't go wrong with anything on Novel's small but intentional menu. Although I love thicker crust, the thin, tavern-style crust (that many argue is the base for true Chicago pizza) is something Novel does exceptionally well, too. So, if you're in Chicago, make it a point to ride the Pink Line to the Damen stop and take the short walk to Novel Pizza Cafe. You'll be glad you did.