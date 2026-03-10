Chicago Is Famous For Pizza, But As A Longtime Local, This Neighborhood Spot Is My Favorite

Carving out a reputation for amazing pizza in Chicago — a city known for its pizza and taking great pride in that fact — is no small feat. But Novel Pizza Cafe in the city's Pilsen neighborhood is undeniably making its mark, and with good reason. The shop is nestled in a building that looks like a regular South Side home, and it may be unassuming at first — but it's serving some of the best pizza in Chicago.

I'm lucky enough to live just a few blocks away from Novel Pizza Cafe, but I'd be regularly making the trip there even if that weren't the case. I've tried my fair share of pizza (I'm actually partial to New York-style slices — don't come for me, Chicago), and checked off many of the city's most famous pizza spots in my nearly 10 years of living here. Now, I will say that I can't recall ever having pizza that I actively disliked. Cheese, sauce, and dough will do it for me pretty much every time. But for a pizza spot to stand out and keep me coming back, like Novel does, there has to be something to it.

I first came across Novel Pizza on Instagram, and was delighted to learn that it's tucked away right in the neighborhood that I call home. Pilsen is an area of the city known for being rich with culture, local pride, and fantastic small eateries, and Novel is a fantastic representation of all of the above. Having already established itself as a name to know on the Chicago pizza scene, and being highlighted by Time Out and The Chicago Tribune, this is only the beginning for Novel Pizza Cafe.