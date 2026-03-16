This Classic Brand Was The First-Ever Official Hot Dog Of Major League Baseball

At the stadium level, Nathan's didn't become the only brand of hot dogs available at games. In fact, every stadium has its own deal with a specific brand, and across MLB there are well over a dozen brands including Bar-S, Hoffy, and Ball Park Franks. These partnerships can change frequently, too. The Reds used to sell Kahn's hot dogs, for instance, but switched to Ball Park Franks. The Marlins used to sell Nathan's, but switched to Sahlen's in 2025. The Royals signed a deal with Vienna Beef in 2024.

Despite the fact that many stadiums sell the same dogs, there's a wide range og prices across Major League Baseball. The cheapest hot dog in 2025 was at Chase Field, where you could watch the Arizona Diamondbacks and eat a Bar-S hot dog for just $3.07. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a Hebrew National hot dog at Petco Park in San Diego will set you back $7.96. A Nathan's Famous hot dog at Yankee Stadium is just $3.08, but it's also worth noting that the Yankees offer Sabrett hot dogs as well.

After Nathan's partnership with the MLB ended in 2019, it doesn't look like the league signed a new contract with another brand. As a result, there is no official hot dog of Major League Baseball as of 2026. That means Nathan's was the first and so far only hot dog to hold that title. Even though they don't use MLB branding on their packages anymore, the brand will always be linked to baseball and hot dogs will always be the classic baseball food.