If You Grew Up In The '80s, You Probably Remember 7Up's Quirky Mascot

If you're an elderly millennial like me who grew up in the 1980s, you may remember a certain laidback red dot wearing sunglasses who seemed to pop up everywhere in soda commercials and video games. That certain someone was "Cool Spot," a quirky mascot once used to promote 7Up. Mr. Spot certainly wasn't the worst brand mascot ever to exist, but he seems to have quietly faded into obscurity. Cool Spot first appeared in 1987 to try to refresh the brand's image. The character was essentially an anthropomorphic version of the red dot in the 7Up logo. In commercials, the dot transformed into a tiny animated figure with sunglasses, sneakers, and a very cool 'tude. His chilled-out personality fit neatly into the brand's long-running "Uncola" positioning, which sought to frame 7Up as the cool and quirky alternative to traditional colas.

TV ads often showed Cool Spot skateboarding, dancing, or making mischief while bottles of 7Up appeared nearby. At the time, soda companies were locked in a fierce marketing battle called the "Cola Wars," with brands like Pepsi and Coca-Cola investing heavily in gimmicks, celebrity endorsements, and flashy advertising campaigns.

Cool Spot could do more than just advertisements, though. In the early 1990s, he showed off his acting range by starring in his own video game, creatively titled "Spot: The Video Game," which was released for systems such as the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis. Even today, the game brings up nostalgic memories for 80s babies.