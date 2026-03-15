Take A Page Out Of Ina Garten's Book And Use This Salad Dressing For Shrimp Dip

If your go-to move is reaching for cocktail sauce whenever shrimp is on the menu, hostess with the mostess Ina Garten wants to encourage other accoutrements. In a recipe shared with Food Network, Garten pairs roasted shrimp with homemade Thousand Island dressing; the tangy combo is a hit among guests. Also known as Louis sauce, a dressed-up Thousand Island offers a creamy, sweet brininess that serves as a delightful contrast to the traditional acidic heat from classic cocktail sauce. The unexpected pairing is difficult to put down.

Shrimp cocktail Louis dates back to 1915, when it was first served at San Francisco's St. Francis Hotel. While you can use store-bought dressing to make the sauce for the shrimp, a homemade recipe made with mayo, ketchup, capers, gherkins, sweet pickles, lemon juice, salt, and pepper can be stirred until smooth and adjusted to taste. The briny kick from the capers and gherkins ensures that the mayo isn't too rich, while fresh lemon juice brightens the mixture to let perfectly-prepared shrimp shine.