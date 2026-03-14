This Historic Alabama Home Doubles As A Southern Comfort Food Restaurant

Regardless of where one roams in the world, there's always a silent pull toward nostalgic home-cooked meals — even better if they're served inside an actual home. But when that's not an option, a small town in Alabama cradles the next-best thing. It's Mildred's Restaurant and Tea Room in Dothan, Alabama, a cherished local spot dishing out Southern hospitality with every ladle of gravy, pitcher of sweet iced tea, chunk of fried cornbread, and bowl of nana puddin'.

Tucked inside a classic neighborhood home on North Alice Street, the restaurant's aura pulls dining guests into a yesteryear aesthetic with the gentility of simpler times. There's nothing flashy and everything comforting, like the rhythm of white-wicker rocking chairs on creaky porch floors. Midlred's is Southern hospitality in tangible form, reflected in floral patterns, antique-strewn decor, and separate dining rooms draped in the past: A mahogany-paneled former law library; Victorian-style lace and playful fireplace knick-knacks; and porcelain collectibles, perfect for the fancy-up tea parties available by reservation.

Genuine old-style hospitality is most freely expressed when sharing comfort food, and that's what Mildred's does best. Everyone is welcome here, but you better get there quick, because seating is limited and they only dish out the goodness on Wednesdays and Sundays, during a dedicated slot of hours.