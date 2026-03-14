For Instant Ramen That's 10X Better, Boil It In This Liquid Instead Of Water

Instant ramen is simple, affordable, and delicious in ways few other foods can hope to match. A staple of college dorms as much as family pantries, ramen is an easy way to have a filling and flavorful meal in just minutes. If you have ever had proper ramen from a restaurant to compare it to, you know just how elevated it can get. Somewhere in the middle, you can upgrade your instant ramen, so it's still pretty simple but even more flavorful. One of the easiest ways to do this is by swapping the water in the recipe for chicken broth.

If you want to go all out, you could make your own chicken stock from scratch, but since this is instant ramen, we want to keep things easy. Store-bought chicken broth is a great choice, and different brands offer subtle flavor and seasoning variations you can play with. We ranked 16 different boxed chicken broths to give you a head start on choosing which ones sound best. Some have a lot of sodium, which you might want to avoid in ramen, especially if you're using the included seasoning packets. But others are made with herbs and seasonings that can add bold flavor dynamics to give boring ramen a new dimension.

Using broth was one of our ideas when we suggested ways to seriously upgrade your ramen. It's also one of the easiest. All you need to do is boil the broth, add the noodles, and prepare exactly as you normally would.