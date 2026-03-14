For Heartier Soup, Stir In This Grain
Some soups are a full meal in and of themselves, full of veggies, protein, and grains — think: hearty split pea soup, loaded minestrone, or chicken pot pie soup. But some could do with a bit more substance to keep you satisfied until your next meal. According to Pati Jinich, one of the best additions to make soup more filling is pearl barley, which has been processed to remove the husk and bran. That's why we asked the renowned Mexican chef for her best tips on adding the grain into soups. As culinary ambassador for Avocados From Mexico, Jinich has made it her mission to spread awareness around diabetes prevention, and pearl barley is a fiber-rich grain that can make meals like soup more satisfying and balanced.
"Rinse it first," Jinich recommends. This ensures you remove any debris, dust, and excess starch from the grain. She continues, "Add it early enough to cook through, about 25 to 30 minutes." The only exception to this rule is if you're meal-prepping and freezing pearl barley. In this case, she advises to "slightly undercook it so it doesn't become too soft later."
If you want to give it a bit of a toasted note that'll amp up the grain's nuttiness, you can brown the barley in butter before adding it to beef, chicken, or vegetable broth. It only takes a couple of extra minutes of cooking time, so it's a quick way to give it extra color and flavor. Whether you're cooking on the stovetop or making an Instant Pot soup, pearl barley is one of the most underrated grains that rivals rice or noodles any day.
Soups to pair with pearl barley
While you could add pearl barley to just about any soup, some work better than others. Rather than add it to rich and creamy recipes, Jinich recommends pairing pearl barley with "chicken, mushroom, beef, and tomato-based vegetable soups." Why? "Barley adds a very light nuttiness and makes a soup feel heartier without heaviness," she explains. When cooked properly, pearl barley has a nice chew to it and can absorb the broth's savory flavor and blend of spices.
You can't go wrong with introducing it into a classic beef barley soup, and our vegetable beef barley soup recipe is hearty enough to keep you full at lunch or dinner — although that also depends on the portion. For this soup, you'll use veggies like celery, carrot, and onions, alongside diced beef, and herbs like chopped rosemary and thyme. Pair it with a crusty bread like a French baguette or tangy sourdough to give it that extra bit of heartiness.
Other earthy vegetable soup options that pair well with pearl barley include recipes featuring butternut squash, cabbage, green beans, zucchini, kale — you name it. Pearl barley works perfectly in Persian barley soup, known as Aash-e Jow, which also includes lentils, rice, and beans. We're also fans of this eastern European mushroom and barley soup that's perfect for cold weather. Or go with a traditional Swiss Gerstensuppe, loaded with root vegetables and bacon. As you can see, pearl barley knows no borders, and might just be the missing piece in your next soup.