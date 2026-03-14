For Heartier Soup, Stir In This Grain

Some soups are a full meal in and of themselves, full of veggies, protein, and grains — think: hearty split pea soup, loaded minestrone, or chicken pot pie soup. But some could do with a bit more substance to keep you satisfied until your next meal. According to Pati Jinich, one of the best additions to make soup more filling is pearl barley, which has been processed to remove the husk and bran. That's why we asked the renowned Mexican chef for her best tips on adding the grain into soups. As culinary ambassador for Avocados From Mexico, Jinich has made it her mission to spread awareness around diabetes prevention, and pearl barley is a fiber-rich grain that can make meals like soup more satisfying and balanced.

"Rinse it first," Jinich recommends. This ensures you remove any debris, dust, and excess starch from the grain. She continues, "Add it early enough to cook through, about 25 to 30 minutes." The only exception to this rule is if you're meal-prepping and freezing pearl barley. In this case, she advises to "slightly undercook it so it doesn't become too soft later."

If you want to give it a bit of a toasted note that'll amp up the grain's nuttiness, you can brown the barley in butter before adding it to beef, chicken, or vegetable broth. It only takes a couple of extra minutes of cooking time, so it's a quick way to give it extra color and flavor. Whether you're cooking on the stovetop or making an Instant Pot soup, pearl barley is one of the most underrated grains that rivals rice or noodles any day.