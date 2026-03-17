This Simple Move Eliminates The Straining Step Out Of Rice Cooking

This method works best for looser types of rice, like long grain basmati and jasmine. And while you don't really need to measure the ratios, a good aim is about one cup of rice so you don't overload the strainer. A medium heat level is also optimal to prevent the water boiling too much. This hack should also allow you to skip resting your rice after cooking, as it will already have steamed inside the pot.

If you're not ready for the strainer just yet, then you can also combine the method with boiling. Just simmer the grains in the hot water for five minutes before draining in the sieve, then place the sieve over a new pot of water and steam for ten more minutes.

If you're looking to make sushi rice or any type of short grain sticky rice, then this method might not be for you. Instead, rinse the rice, soak it if you have time, and follow a ratio of about 1:1.2 rice to water (use about 20 percent more water than rice). You're not looking to have any water leftover in for this type of rice. As for other tricks, the 1-2-3 rice rule is always helpful, and cooking in stock adds more flavor. But for the easiest route, the strainer method might be for you.