A Historic Coastal Restaurant Is Alaska's Best Hidden Gem For Wild-Caught Seafood

The Hangar on the Wharf is not just Juneau, Alaska's only waterfront restaurant, but a living testament to its history and the seafood industry upon which so much of the state — and, indeed, America — depends. If you want to taste wild-caught Alaskan seafood, Hangar on the Wharf is the place. Describing itself simply as "where the locals go," the restaurant is located in a former aircraft hangar for local floatplane operators, which patrons can still see flying through the Alaskan skies.

Though prospective customers should be warned that the restaurant is often crowded, this popularity speaks to the quality of the fresh and wild-caught seafood it serves. "Got halibut chowder. Have been dreaming about it since," wrote Yelp user Kassi G. in one recent review, while other patrons speak rhapsodically of not just the food, but the glorious view of Alaskan waters from which the restaurant's bounty comes.

Halibut features prominently among the Hangar's favorites, with its menu boasting halibut fish tacos, tempura halibut and chips, baked halibut, halibut piccata, and even a halibut burger. Also on offer are oysters on the half shell, a smoked salmon spread made in-house, linguine with clams, grapefruit and orange-glazed salmon, a chowder of the day served in either a cup or bread bowl, and a Cajun-style jambalaya topped with sautéed prawns.

Should you not be in the mood for seafood, however, the Hangar also offers extensive alternatives, including classics like Cobb salad, chicken fried steak, and Cuban sandwiches, plus lunch specials like the always popular eggs Benedict, or the sweet, savory Monte Cristo.