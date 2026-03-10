The Worst Nixie Sparkling Water Variety We Tried Is One We'd Still Drink Again
Nixie Beverage hit the market in 2019, fitting right into the sought-after niche of health-conscious beverages that don't compromise on flavor. Zero sugar, zero calories, non-GMO, and organic-tasting, its line of sparkling water checked all the right boxes. Seven years later, it remains one of the top choices at the sparkling water aisle. Even Peach Black Tea, the last pick in Tasting Table's ranking of Nixie sparkling waters, is still worth a try, even though it's considerably less appetizing than other choices the brand offers.
Obvious enough from the name, Nixie Peach Black Tea sparkling water is Southern summer captured in fizzing bubbles, where freshly-brewed black tea is laced with ripe, peachy sweetness. According to the brand's website description, it includes carbonated water, black tea essence, natural flavorings, and caffeine — all organically sourced. All things considered, this combination of ingredients really does deliver what the name promises.
In her ranking, our reviewer Emily Hunt notes that the peach-forward taste will definitely please any peach lover who tries this. Unfortunately, it's immediately followed by the black tea's undertone, which bears a licorice-like bitterness that disrupts the peach's fruity vibrancy. Admittedly, Hunt isn't fond of most types of tea, so if your palate is anything similar, there's a high chance you won't like this Nixie sparkling water flavor, either. Regardless, we encourage you to try it. "Still, I'd drink a whole can — the peach is bright enough to overshadow the mild bitter appeal," Hunt writes. "It only gets last place because of that bitter quality."
Why some loved Nixie's Peach Black Tea sparkling water — and some clearly didn't
Online opinions remain divided on Nixie's Peach Black Tea sparkling water. Amazon reviews are a mixed batch, with customers either loving how natural and refreshing this drink is or critiquing its lack of flavor prominence. A one-star rating shares the same sentiment as Tasting Table in finding that the hints of black tea and peach aroma don't exactly blend well. Another comment describes the drink as lackluster, tasting closer to plain water rather than the actual sparkling variety. According to one customer, this drink is a lot less enjoyable when cold, so if you do try it, consider a room-temperature taste test. For some customers, the overall taste also strikes as odd and confusing, despite how delightful the peach scent can be.
Across other platforms, the drink also receives a similar reaction. Amongst positive comments on Natura Market, some customers still find it to be inadequate in the flavor department. One comment states, "I was enticed by the tea and peach combination, but didn't taste any of it," while another just finds it "weak" in the flavor department.
That said, this Nixie sparkling water flavor is still a favorite for many. User beveragechampion on Instagram only had good things to say about it, primarily complimenting the delicious sweetness that doesn't rely on any artificial flavoring. Over at Reddit, this Peach Black Tea drink also seems to be added to many people's coffee substitutes to start the day, thanks to its moderate caffeine level.