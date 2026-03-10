The Worst Nixie Sparkling Water Variety We Tried Is One We'd Still Drink Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nixie Beverage hit the market in 2019, fitting right into the sought-after niche of health-conscious beverages that don't compromise on flavor. Zero sugar, zero calories, non-GMO, and organic-tasting, its line of sparkling water checked all the right boxes. Seven years later, it remains one of the top choices at the sparkling water aisle. Even Peach Black Tea, the last pick in Tasting Table's ranking of Nixie sparkling waters, is still worth a try, even though it's considerably less appetizing than other choices the brand offers.

Obvious enough from the name, Nixie Peach Black Tea sparkling water is Southern summer captured in fizzing bubbles, where freshly-brewed black tea is laced with ripe, peachy sweetness. According to the brand's website description, it includes carbonated water, black tea essence, natural flavorings, and caffeine — all organically sourced. All things considered, this combination of ingredients really does deliver what the name promises.

In her ranking, our reviewer Emily Hunt notes that the peach-forward taste will definitely please any peach lover who tries this. Unfortunately, it's immediately followed by the black tea's undertone, which bears a licorice-like bitterness that disrupts the peach's fruity vibrancy. Admittedly, Hunt isn't fond of most types of tea, so if your palate is anything similar, there's a high chance you won't like this Nixie sparkling water flavor, either. Regardless, we encourage you to try it. "Still, I'd drink a whole can — the peach is bright enough to overshadow the mild bitter appeal," Hunt writes. "It only gets last place because of that bitter quality."