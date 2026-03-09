Meat Lovers Need To Make Room For This Massive Honolulu Sandwich

Hawaii has a number of incredible restaurants to check out, but if you're on the hunt for a huge sandwich that's more meat than anything else, Machete's Mean Sandwiches has just the ticket. The Honolulu-based deli's claim to fame is a meat-centric sandwich sharing the same name: The Machete. It starts with your choice of cracked wheat or homestyle white bread smeared with mayonnaise, which is then topped with more than half a pound of high-quality assorted deli meats.

Layers of roasted turkey, smoked Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, and Romanian red pastrami fill the monstrous sandwich, along with provolone and Vermont cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, finished with Italian vinaigrette. Regulars can't stop talking about the bread in particular, which is baked fresh every day. "When I say their bread is in high demand, other companies [have] asked if they could pay Machete for their bread," one Reddit user shares.