Recreate This Classic German Street Food Condiment With 2 Simple Pantry Ingredients
When you think of "German street food", you probably think Currywurst. Made of sliced sausage, smothered in a spicy-sweet tomato condiment and then dusted with curry powder, it's sold at kiosks across Berlin and beyond. The signature sauce at the center of it all is curry ketchup, known in Germany as Curry-Gewürz Ketchup. Its origin is as practical as it is iconic, and it's very easy to recreate at home.
For DIY curry ketchup, start with about 1 to 1½ teaspoons of curry powder per ¼ cup of ketchup, and adjust to taste. Stir thoroughly so the spice disperses evenly, then let the mixture rest for at least 10 to 15 minutes. That pause allows the dry spices to hydrate and bloom in the moisture of the 'chup, rounding out any acrid or raw edges. You can also play around with variations, like toasting the curry powder first, adding paprika or Worcestershire sauce, or if you want a slightly spicier version, including a pinch of cayenne or a dollop of hot honey, which you can also make at home.
The finished sauce is more versatile than its street food origins suggest. Spoon it over grilled sausages for a classic Currywurst, dip fries or anything else dip-able — chicken nuggets, fried plantains, egg rolls, etc., but it's also pretty good on a perfect French omelette. This is already a fusion food, so kinda anything goes. With just two ingredients, you can recreate a condiment that represents a beloved and historically interesting cornerstone of German culinary tradition.
And mix it all up
At first glance, it might seem like — "Oh, East is East, West is West", ketchup and curry powder?! Never the twain shall meet! But the pairing really works because, much like the different cultures across humanity, the building blocks are compatible. Ketchup is sweeter than tomato paste; it contains sugar, vinegar, salt, and the subtle umami flavors from the natural glutamates of the tomatoes, creating the sauce we all know and love, something perfectly tangy and just sweet enough. Curry powder, meanwhile, is a layered spice blend built from earthy, aromatic components like turmeric, coriander, cumin, and fenugreek. When the two do meet in this brilliant cultural mélange, the sugar of the ketchup tempers the bitterness of the spices, the acid brightens the spiciness, and the volatile, fat-soluble compounds in curry scatter evenly in the sauce's viscosity, then open up further when they meet the hot oils of whatever they're served on.
The condiment traces back to post-World War II Berlin, when food scarcity forced cooks to improvise. British soldiers stationed in Germany had access to curry powder through colonial trade routes, while ketchup and tomato products were becoming more widely available through Allied supply chains. According to food lore, a Berlin street vendor named Herta Heuwer first combined the two ingredients in 1949, then, in true German fashion, poured it over grilled sausage. It was an instant hit.
Today, bottles of curry ketchup line the supermarket shelves across Germany, but the original formula is disarmingly simple. You don't have to hunt down a specialty import store to bring this flavor home; just the right ratio and a little stirring.