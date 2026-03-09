Recreate This Classic German Street Food Condiment With 2 Simple Pantry Ingredients

When you think of "German street food", you probably think Currywurst. Made of sliced sausage, smothered in a spicy-sweet tomato condiment and then dusted with curry powder, it's sold at kiosks across Berlin and beyond. The signature sauce at the center of it all is curry ketchup, known in Germany as Curry-Gewürz Ketchup. Its origin is as practical as it is iconic, and it's very easy to recreate at home.

For DIY curry ketchup, start with about 1 to 1½ teaspoons of curry powder per ¼ cup of ketchup, and adjust to taste. Stir thoroughly so the spice disperses evenly, then let the mixture rest for at least 10 to 15 minutes. That pause allows the dry spices to hydrate and bloom in the moisture of the 'chup, rounding out any acrid or raw edges. You can also play around with variations, like toasting the curry powder first, adding paprika or Worcestershire sauce, or if you want a slightly spicier version, including a pinch of cayenne or a dollop of hot honey, which you can also make at home.

The finished sauce is more versatile than its street food origins suggest. Spoon it over grilled sausages for a classic Currywurst, dip fries or anything else dip-able — chicken nuggets, fried plantains, egg rolls, etc., but it's also pretty good on a perfect French omelette. This is already a fusion food, so kinda anything goes. With just two ingredients, you can recreate a condiment that represents a beloved and historically interesting cornerstone of German culinary tradition.