Jeff Mauro Skips Mint Jelly And Serves This Herby Condiment With Lamb

Lamb does not get quite as much love in America as in other parts of the world, where it is considered a staple meal component, a luxury, or both. A perceived "gamey" taste is one reason, but it could also be that some chefs are not sufficiently well-versed in the art of properly cooking lamb. How it's served can also be problematic, particularly when it comes with the common side of curiously wiggly mint jelly. To get to the bottom of the lamb/mint jelly pairing conundrum, we reached out to an expert, celebrity chef Jeff Mauro, who partnered with Bayer Aspirin to promote heart health. Addressing the issue of whether he personally pairs mint jelly with lamb, the answer is a definitive, unhesitating "no."

Instead, Mauro recommends a nice little chimichurri. It has a pleasing acidity, mostly due to red wine vinegar and a bright, zesty persona from finely chopped herbs like parsley, cilantro, and oregano. According to Mauro, many types of fresh greens work for a tasty chimichurri. "You can even throw some mint in there, I ain't mad at that," he says. Fresh mint with lamb isn't the issue. It's the jelly part. "I don't think lamb needs sweetness like [from the mint jam]," he explains. "I grew up going to Greektown in Chicago; there was no mint jelly in sight. All we did was eat lamb." He surmises it is an Americana thing, similar to eating gelatin "with things inside it" for dessert, which was not at all part of his upbringing. "That's probably why I'm wearing this chef coat now," he says, "because I was raised with some unbelievable matriarchs teaching me how to cook very well."