Chat With Bakery Staff, And They Might Just Reveal This Red Flag Quickly
There's something almost magical about a really good bakery. The smells, the sights, the variety, all of it together can make it an exciting and fun experience. If you have already found a great bakery, you probably look forward to going there to pick up a fresh loaf of bread or a pastry treat every now and then. When you're looking for a bakery, though, you need to be discerning because they're not all created equal. The bakery staff can throw up a red flag for you after just a brief conversation. Be wary of any bakery where the staff can't answer questions about the products they sell.
When Tasting Table detailed some bakery red flags to watch out for, not being able to answer questions was a big one. It shouldn't be considered out of line for you to want to know some simple details about the baking process. You should be able to ask what ingredients are used, or even some baking methods and techniques involved. That doesn't mean they need to give away a secret recipe, but employees should know the simple details of any item. Is it puff pastry or phyllo? Is it laminated dough? Was a certain item leavened with yeast? Do they make their own pâte à choux? These are mildly technical, but not at all beyond the scope of what a bakery employee should be able to answer. Having general knowledge of what they sell is vital if employees expect customers to make a purchase.
No faking with baking
It's okay if the person working the counter at a bakery isn't the actual baker. However, simple details and explanations are crucial. If you ask an employee to explain the difference between pumpernickel and rye, or between a Mille-feuille and a Napoleon, it should be an easy answer. A bakery could sell upwards of 30 kinds of bread, so this is info they should have on hand.
You would expect a server at a restaurant to recommend a dish based on personal taste or suggest a wine that pairs well with your meal. Likewise, a customer service employee at a bakery should be able to recommend breads or pastries based on the information you provide. If you tell them you like a very chocolatey pastry, a bread that holds up well in a sandwich, or an item that pairs well with strong cheese, they should be able to give you a couple of ideas. Not being able to do that means either the employee did not take the time to learn or the owners did not properly train them about what they are selling. That lack of interest could correspond to a lack of care for the products they make.
Is it possible that the bakery still makes absolutely delicious treats? Of course. But as a customer, wouldn't you rather have that employee's knowledge as a resource if you are curious about unfamiliar items? Along with full display cases at the end of the day, this is one red flag you don't want to ignore.