Chat With Bakery Staff, And They Might Just Reveal This Red Flag Quickly

There's something almost magical about a really good bakery. The smells, the sights, the variety, all of it together can make it an exciting and fun experience. If you have already found a great bakery, you probably look forward to going there to pick up a fresh loaf of bread or a pastry treat every now and then. When you're looking for a bakery, though, you need to be discerning because they're not all created equal. The bakery staff can throw up a red flag for you after just a brief conversation. Be wary of any bakery where the staff can't answer questions about the products they sell.

When Tasting Table detailed some bakery red flags to watch out for, not being able to answer questions was a big one. It shouldn't be considered out of line for you to want to know some simple details about the baking process. You should be able to ask what ingredients are used, or even some baking methods and techniques involved. That doesn't mean they need to give away a secret recipe, but employees should know the simple details of any item. Is it puff pastry or phyllo? Is it laminated dough? Was a certain item leavened with yeast? Do they make their own pâte à choux? These are mildly technical, but not at all beyond the scope of what a bakery employee should be able to answer. Having general knowledge of what they sell is vital if employees expect customers to make a purchase.