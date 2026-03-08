How To Safely Decrystallize Honey In A Plastic Bottle

Over time, honey may thicken, crystallize, and become darker in appearance. You can still safely consume the honey; you just need to decrystallize it first. You can use warm water to dissolve the crystals in the honey so that it is a uniform, pourable liquid once again. However, before heating honey, be aware that temperatures over 104 degrees Fahrenheit can destroy the enzymes responsible for its amazing health benefits. Also, if your honey is in a plastic bottle, you should take care not to expose it to extreme heat that could melt it or cause plastic to leach into the honey.

The easiest way to reverse crystallized honey is to use hot water from your tap. This water won't be boiling, so it's unlikely to damage the plastic container, but it should be warm enough to decrystallize the honey. Find a bowl or pot large enough for the bottle of honey to stand upright, and then fill it with hot tap water. If the water from your tap isn't hot enough, heat a ceramic mug of water in your microwave for one to three minutes. Place the container of honey in, propping it up if needed, for about 10 minutes. If the honey still isn't completely liquid, pour out the water and add more.

If you live in a warm climate, you can put your bottle of honey outside, assuming the outdoor temp isn't hotter than 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Just place the bottle on a table or even on the seat of your car for 30 minutes to an hour, or until the honey is runny and decrystallized. After decrystallizing your honey, consider storing it differently to prevent it from happening again.