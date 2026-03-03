This Legendary NYC Restaurant Helped Define The Cosmopolitan — And Became A Celebrity Institution

Some establishments offer the perfect recipe of charm and cultural appeal, in addition to a menu that keeps customers coming back for more. Such is the case with The Odeon, a timeless brasserie in New York City's Tribeca district that has been delighting celebrities and civilians alike with dirty martinis and classic cosmopolitans for decades. The cosmopolitan was frequently served at The Odeon, and the recipe created by 20-something-year-old bartender Toby Cecchini in 1988 quickly won over customers. Cecchini put his own spin on a drink that was making appearances in clubs in San Francisco, splashing in ingredients like citron vodka, cranberry juice, and items associated with margaritas like Cointreau and fresh lime to try to impress waitresses.

In addition to slinging buzzy drinks, The Odeon became a calling card for artists and celebrities to gather. Among the list of star-studded names settling into the red leather booths included Diane von Fursternberg, Bono, Martin Scorsese, Madonna, JFK Jr., and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The elite entering and exiting The Odeon became its own sort of advertisement. Cosmopolitans caught on like wildfire, its place in pop culture cemented on the show "Sex and the City," while French-American fare revived brunch-goers and kept the trendy night set energized. "The Odeon was regularly filled with actors, downtown artists, and the cast of Saturday Night Live — and packed until 3 a.m. John Belushi often came in just before closing, and would sit with the waitresses while they counted their money," one of the founders, Keith McNally, told Condé Nast Traveler.