The Genius Way To Revamp Leftover Buffalo Chicken Dip Into Another Classic Appetizer

After game night ends and the chips are in scattered crumbles, your Buffalo chicken dip can still be full of potential. In the fridge, it sits like an open question, and there's no such thing as a wrong answer. You especially can't go wrong by turning it into another classic appetizer. A twist here and there, and that creamy, spicy spread is ready to hit the dining table for the second time, reinvented into a different take on crab rangoon.

Everything that makes Buffalo chicken dip a great stand-alone dish will also make it a wonderful rangoon filling. There's that same creaminess that you've come to expect in a typical crab rangoon. Only this time, it's accompanied by a tangy heat coming from a mix of hot sauce and cream cheese, and balanced with the chicken's light savoriness. Building flavor even further, the indulgent and cheesy warmth we've come to love in this dip is unbelievably tastier when tucked inside deep-fried wonton wrappers.

The other half of this revamped rangoon's allure undoubtedly lies in the textures provided. Very few things are better than that feeling of the wontons crackling between your teeth, followed by the rich filling overflowing onto your taste buds. Rather than imitation crab, however, it's shredded chicken that will add some bulk and a little chew to each bite, but it's spectacular all the same.