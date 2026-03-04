This 1927 Maine Diner Operates Inside One Of The Only Remaining Pollard Dining Cars

There's a reason why we often try to recreate the golden age of American rail travel in modern times. Trains dominated the U.S. for nearly half a century since the 1860s, providing intercontinental transport for presidents, tourists, and workers alike. It was a luxury affair for the upper class, allowing them to ride in private cars decked out with plush interiors, ample legroom, and porters at their beck and call. The real fun, however, was had in the dining car, where trained chefs would prepare fresh, intricate meals to be washed down with bubbly champagne. We don't exactly have the same vintage railroad menus available today, but you can eat inside of an authentic Gilded Age dining car if you visit the Palace Diner in Maine.

Located less than 30 minutes away from Portland in the city of Biddeford, the Palace Diner operates inside of a repurposed dining car that was built by the Pollard Company in 1927. The cash-only restaurant, which has kept its original name, is one of the last two remaining Pollard cars in the country — and it's also one of the nation's oldest diners that are still active today. The ownership has changed many times over the years, but Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley have kept many of the original designs intact since they took over in 2014. The barrel roof and original tiles remain, as does a sign saying "Ladies Invited" on the front. The food, however, is slightly different.