This 1927 Maine Diner Operates Inside One Of The Only Remaining Pollard Dining Cars
There's a reason why we often try to recreate the golden age of American rail travel in modern times. Trains dominated the U.S. for nearly half a century since the 1860s, providing intercontinental transport for presidents, tourists, and workers alike. It was a luxury affair for the upper class, allowing them to ride in private cars decked out with plush interiors, ample legroom, and porters at their beck and call. The real fun, however, was had in the dining car, where trained chefs would prepare fresh, intricate meals to be washed down with bubbly champagne. We don't exactly have the same vintage railroad menus available today, but you can eat inside of an authentic Gilded Age dining car if you visit the Palace Diner in Maine.
Located less than 30 minutes away from Portland in the city of Biddeford, the Palace Diner operates inside of a repurposed dining car that was built by the Pollard Company in 1927. The cash-only restaurant, which has kept its original name, is one of the last two remaining Pollard cars in the country — and it's also one of the nation's oldest diners that are still active today. The ownership has changed many times over the years, but Greg Mitchell and Chad Conley have kept many of the original designs intact since they took over in 2014. The barrel roof and original tiles remain, as does a sign saying "Ladies Invited" on the front. The food, however, is slightly different.
The Palace Diner serves elevated classics
Mitchell and Conley have both cooked in fine dining settings, and they met while working on a farm in Maine. Their farm-to-table ethos is clearly visible at the Palace Diner, but the menu is more about elevating classics than recreating intricate dishes from the past. Like any good diner, breakfast is served all day with options like eggs, french toast, and corned beef hash on offer.
However, the tuna melt is served on pillowy challah bread, the pickles are made in-house, and the brown butter banana bread would put other loaves to shame. With a small menu that focuses on quality and efficiency, Mitchell and Conley created a simple diner that's left impressions on visitors from all over. The deluxe breakfast sandwich is a fan-favorite, as are the fluffy buttermilk flapjacks. The "Palace Potatoes" are also a must, and people rave about the chicken sandwiches.
The only issue might be getting inside. There are just 15 old-style stools available at the counter and lines are frequent, though the diner has a waitlist, and most agree that it's worth it. One Yelp reviewer says, "A blast from the past! This was one of the best breakfast experiences I've ever had." Another writes, "The food is absolutely worth the wait and the service is top notch! You're transported back in time with the diner car, barstools, and '50s music playlist." If you take these reviews to heart, you might just need to hop on board and experience the Palace Diner for yourself.