Leftover Lunch Meat? Make Your Egg Salad A Protein Powerhouse
We're all about speaking our truth, so we're going to come out and say it: Egg salad deserves way more attention than it gets. Not only is it versatile — start with a basic egg salad recipe and transform it by adding your favorite herbs or seasonings and swapping out the mayo for some other alternative (like Kewpie mayo) — but it can go on so many different bases, from croissants to crackers. In its most basic form, egg salad is vegetarian, but that doesn't mean you have to stay in the no-meat camp, especially if you're looking to give yours a unique protein edge.
Adding lunch meat to your egg salad sandwich will not only add a delicious, salty twist to an otherwise egg-forward recipe, but it will also add protein to help you power through that mid-day slump. You don't need to add a ton of lunch meat to your egg filling, either; chop up a mere handful of bite-sized pieces and add them to your egg mixture with the rest of your ingredients. As long as you're thoughtful about your lunch meat choice and accent it with complementary flavors, you'll be well on your way to a delicious, upgraded egg salad recipe.
Your egg salad has the meats!
One of the most basic lunch meat additions to try in egg salad is chopped ham. It's salty and slightly smoky, meaning it will work well with the eggy base. Plus, ham salad is a thing — so rest assured that the meat will jive well with the mayonnaise, chopped celery, and any other familiar additions. Ham is also an excellent pairing for pickles in egg salad; chopped pickles will add brightness and acidity to both the ham and the eggs.
If you prefer a flavor that's a little less smoky, opt for chopped deli chicken or turkey. These meats will add just the right amount of salt to your recipe without any sweetness or smokiness. Since these poultry cuts have dialed back flavor, you can experiment with punchier add-ins. Or, a Buffalo-style chicken could be enhanced with a drizzle of your favorite Buffalo sauce; cut it with some chopped celery or cucumber for a cooling contrast.