Leftover Lunch Meat? Make Your Egg Salad A Protein Powerhouse

We're all about speaking our truth, so we're going to come out and say it: Egg salad deserves way more attention than it gets. Not only is it versatile — start with a basic egg salad recipe and transform it by adding your favorite herbs or seasonings and swapping out the mayo for some other alternative (like Kewpie mayo) — but it can go on so many different bases, from croissants to crackers. In its most basic form, egg salad is vegetarian, but that doesn't mean you have to stay in the no-meat camp, especially if you're looking to give yours a unique protein edge.

Adding lunch meat to your egg salad sandwich will not only add a delicious, salty twist to an otherwise egg-forward recipe, but it will also add protein to help you power through that mid-day slump. You don't need to add a ton of lunch meat to your egg filling, either; chop up a mere handful of bite-sized pieces and add them to your egg mixture with the rest of your ingredients. As long as you're thoughtful about your lunch meat choice and accent it with complementary flavors, you'll be well on your way to a delicious, upgraded egg salad recipe.