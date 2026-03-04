Skip The Microwave And Reheat Leftovers This Way For Even Heating

When it comes to heating the remnants of last night's dinner, home cooks have been turning to their microwave ovens since they first started becoming a standard kitchen appliance in the 1970s. They are certainly quick; there is no denying that, but there are some foods that just don't microwave well. Beyond that, the quick zap can leave the outside of just about any food steaming hot and soggy while the center is still ice cold. In fact, relying exclusively on the microwave is one of the biggest mistakes people make when reheating food. For leftovers that are warm all the way through and as crisp on the outside as they were when they were fresh, consider using a convection oven instead.

Convection ovens work similarly to a standard oven in that they both have a large cooking chamber where dry heat is applied to foods placed within. The big difference with convection ovens is that they are equipped with fans to continuously circulate the hot air around the cooking food. The beauty of this innovation is that by keeping a constant flow of hot air running over the food, it cooks about 25% faster on average. While that still may not be quite as quick as the microwave, it is a significant savings in both time and energy when compared to a conventional radiant heat oven. Plus, the constantly-moving air ensures even heating, preventing your leftovers from arriving at the dinner table with that dreaded cold center or soggy bottom.