Nachos Are A Classic Mexican Dish, But Created To Satisfy American Cravings

Heaping plates of crisp tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and any of a thousand other toppings are a modern culinary mainstay everywhere from the cantina to the ballpark. But few know the true origin story of this favorite snack. Like many of the most popular dishes at Mexican restaurants in the U.S., nachos were first created in a town right on the border between the two countries.

Piedras Negras, Mexico, sits on one bank of the Rio Grande, with Eagle Pass, Texas, on the other. Both towns are far from much else, making it perhaps an unlikely place from which to spring such a ubiquitous dish, but that is how the story goes. As it's told, the dish of nachos was first thrown together back in the 1940s by a man named Ignacio Anaya García for a troupe of military wives who were famished after a day of shopping.

According to many sources, García was actually the maître d' of the Club Victoria, but the chef was nowhere to be found when the ladies arrived. Instead, he set about making something from what he could find in the kitchen. He turned leftover tortillas into chips (also known as totopos), topped them with cheese and sliced jalapeños, and tossed the platter in the oven to melt the cheese before presenting them to the table. Clearly, the dish was a hit, spreading outward from that one unlikely turn of events to find a place on the menus of countless restaurants not only in the U.S. and Mexico, but all around the world.