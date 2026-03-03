Nachos Are A Classic Mexican Dish, But Created To Satisfy American Cravings
Heaping plates of crisp tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and any of a thousand other toppings are a modern culinary mainstay everywhere from the cantina to the ballpark. But few know the true origin story of this favorite snack. Like many of the most popular dishes at Mexican restaurants in the U.S., nachos were first created in a town right on the border between the two countries.
Piedras Negras, Mexico, sits on one bank of the Rio Grande, with Eagle Pass, Texas, on the other. Both towns are far from much else, making it perhaps an unlikely place from which to spring such a ubiquitous dish, but that is how the story goes. As it's told, the dish of nachos was first thrown together back in the 1940s by a man named Ignacio Anaya García for a troupe of military wives who were famished after a day of shopping.
According to many sources, García was actually the maître d' of the Club Victoria, but the chef was nowhere to be found when the ladies arrived. Instead, he set about making something from what he could find in the kitchen. He turned leftover tortillas into chips (also known as totopos), topped them with cheese and sliced jalapeños, and tossed the platter in the oven to melt the cheese before presenting them to the table. Clearly, the dish was a hit, spreading outward from that one unlikely turn of events to find a place on the menus of countless restaurants not only in the U.S. and Mexico, but all around the world.
How nachos have changed since that fateful day
The unexpected etymology of the word "nacho" adds another layer to this story. The dish that García served those ladies he called "Nacho's Especiales," a dish named not after any other food from which he might have drawn inspiration, but rather after himself. As it turns out, "Nacho" is a traditional nickname for folks named "Ignacio." The recipe must have been recorded and replicated by one of those women, as it found its way into an Eagle Pass church cookbook, though thankfully the person responsible did give credit to the chef.
Given how nachos first came to be, it should perhaps be no surprise that they have so proliferated around the world. Much like the Mexican dish chilaquiles, nachos are a great way to use stale tortillas by frying them into crispy chips. Or, for those of us who buy our tortilla chips at the store, they're simply a canvas for whatever toppings your heart desires — or your refrigerator contains. Just like García threw together that first plate with equal parts creativity and constraint, so too have other chefs put their own spin on the dish.
Among the countless nacho recipes out there you can find everything from classic Mexican-inspired carne asada nachos to wilder takes like Hawaiian-style poke nachos or even what are called Irish nachos, which may actually be closer to scalloped potatoes than García's original dish. As you can see, while nachos are certainly Mexican in origin, the dish was born from a meeting of two cultures, with one man employing ample culinary creativity to fill hungry bellies. Ignacio Anaya García died in 1975, after running his own restaurant called "El Nacho" for years, but he certainly left an indelible mark on the world of food.