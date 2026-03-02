The Country Where Beef Is Most Expensive (It's Not The US)

Despite high beef prices being a hot topic on the news at the moment here at home, surprisingly, we're having it relatively easy compared to some other countries. According to Global Product Prices, as of December 2025 data, we weren't even in the top 10 of countries with pricey beef at $20.90 a kilogram (about $9.5 a pound). The top spot belongs to a teeny country in Europe famed for its wines, iconic Swiss cheese wedges, chocolates, and beautiful alpine slopes — Switzerland, at a mind-boggling $69.88 per kilo of beef (or $31.6 a pound).

Everything that's made from beef in Switzerland is expensive — even something as mundane for us as a McDonald's cheeseburger. A really basic, no-frills cheeseburger costs 6 CHF, which is about $8. As for a steak? It's not unusual for a single serving of premium entrecôte (European ribeye) to break the Swiss Franc-equivalent of $50.

So what makes Swiss beef so expensive when, just across the border in France, it only sells for $20.73 a kilo, or three times less? Well, as with most things, it comes down to domestic policies. The price of Swiss beef is hugely inflated due to the country's strict animal welfare laws.