There are many different types of sugar, and all of them are addictively delicious for those of us with a sweet tooth. Unfortunately, sugar doesn't have the best reputation in the health industry. Consequently, the creation of sugar alcohols have made it possible for people to consume sweet treats without significantly increasing caloric intake or blood sugar. But are sugar alcohols worse for you than sugar? We consulted Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, for her expert opinion on the matter.

"Sugar alcohols aren't inherently worse than regular sugar, they're just metabolized differently," says Benson. "Regular sugar is fully digested and predictably raises blood sugar levels. Sugar alcohols like erythritol are only partially absorbed, so they typically provide fewer calories and have a smaller impact on blood sugar, although some types can still raise it modestly." Examples of zero or low calorie-sweeteners that use sugar alcohol include stevia and Truvia.

Many sugar-free candies, gums, proteins, energy bars, and diabetic-friendly or sugar-free cookies use sugar alcohol. Interestingly, sugar alcohols don't have as bad a reputation as artificial sweeteners, which, according to Benson, "are much sweeter than sugar and used in tiny amounts." Artificial sweeteners tend to be zero calories, while "sugar alcohols provide some calories and add bulk to foods." Since sugar alcohol isn't fully absorbed or digested, Benson adds that "larger amounts can cause digestive discomfort."