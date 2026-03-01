Guy Fieri Said 'This Is The Way To Do It' After Trying These Old-School Meatballs

Guy Fieri knows a thing or two about good food. The host of the popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has traveled across the country documenting some of the best and more underrated eats. On one episode, he visited a 100-year-old NYC Italian joint, John's of 12th Street, to try its veal meatballs.

The behind-the-scenes look at the kitchen shows how the chef prepares the meatballs — first by chopping and stuffing frozen veal into a meat grinder. White Italian bread, milk, and egg — classic meatball ingredients — pair with sheep's milk cheese, scallions, caramelized onions, Italian seasonings, and more to form the base of the meatballs. "You feel like you're right in the middle of an old New York mob movie," Fieri jokes. The chef then loads up the mixture another unique ingredient, Marsala wine, and butter. The meatballs are also cooked in a Marsala wine sauce to crisp up the edges before being tossed in marinara sauce and plated.

As you can expect, these meatballs are, as Fieri would say, "money." "Never have I ever had an all-veal meatball," he says. "This is the way to do it. It's a beautiful thing."