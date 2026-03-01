Here's What Sam's Club Seafood Boil Kit Gets You For Just Under $100
Sharing a seafood boil is an instant equalizer, no matter who your eating mates happen to be. It's all about rolling up your sleeves, eating with your hands, cracking crab and peeling shrimp, and generally just devouring the spicy goodness of fresh seafood with abandon. But let's be honest: Prepping for this glorious feast can be exhausting, and getting it "just right" isn't a gamble anyone relishes. That's why Sam's Club shoppers are taking a serious look at the Maker's Mark Seafood Boil Kit, which essentially arrives at your doorstep with all the frozen components included in a single package. During transport, it's fully sealed and insulated inside a disposable cooler, and packed with dry ice to ensure freshness over the two-to-six-day delivery period.
This kit is designed for anyone who craves the fun and fellowship of a seafood feast without the work of sourcing every component separately or fretting over quantities or price. It sells for a flat price of $98.98. All the work has been done, and there's a cook time of about 30 minutes. You don't even need to crack the crab or shell the shrimp, since that's a big no-no for genuine seafood boils — the entire feast gets boiled, seasoned, and tossed onto a communal table where the deep-dive cracking frenzy begins. Here's a look at exactly what's included in a Sam's Club seafood boil kit, how many people it feeds, and how to cook it. Hint: it's carefully calculated but super easy when following six simple steps.
What's in the Sam's Club Seafood Kit
For the uninitiated, the seafood boil is, in practical terms, a communal-style, one-pot meal in which seafood and specific finger-friendly vegetables get cooked in seasoned liquid, then plopped directly onto paper-covered tables or piled-high platters. Popular in Southern coastal regions such as the Carolinas and Georgia Lowcountry and Cajun or Creole communities, the overall concept is to transform ordinary dinners into free-for-all festive meals shared at backyard gatherings, family get-togethers, or relaxing weekends with friends and family.
That's why eliminating the kitchen-work with this seafood boil kit is a godsend, allowing everyone to join in the fun with little stress. Not just any-ole ingredients will suffice, as seafood boils are very traditional with specific components. It's noteworthy that components do vary per region, but the core concept remains the same. The Maker's Mark kit largely gets it right, including many of the requisite components: two pounds uncracked snow crab legs and claws, three pounds tail-on raw E-Z peel shrimp (about 21-30 count per pound), 1.5 pounds small yellow and red "new" potatoes, six "cobettes" of corn, and Sam's own rendition of flavorful boil seasoning. One optional thing missing is the andouille sausage present in many seafood boils.
The kit is designed to feed about six people, so keep that in mind if hosting larger appetites or larger crowds. All the essentials are included, but you'll probably want to serve sides such as crusty French or cheesy garlic bread, Southern-style cornbread hush puppies, and gallons of iced tea — both sweet and unsweet, per genuine Deep-South hospitality.
Cooking the seafood boil in six steps
Sam's definitely streamlines the process, but that's not to say it's a total breeze. Everything happens in a single pot, though it's not a dump-and-leave kind of cooking experience. You'll be following six steps in a specific order, for a set amount of minutes per step. This is to avoid overcooking each element, since each requires different boil times.
It's important to cook from frozen without thawing, since that's how boil-time minutes are calculated. Start by heating six quarts of water and one-half to one-cup of the seasoning blend in a large stovetop pot, stirring and tasting for preferred spiciness, then increasing the seasoning in one-fourth cup portions as needed. Toss in optional onion, lemon, and garlic for extra flavor depth if desired, and bring to a rolling boil. Next up is adding the potatoes and cooking for 10-15 minutes until nearly tender.
Then slide in the corn and boil for five to seven minutes, followed by snow crab for another five to seven minutes, and finally the shrimp for two to three minutes, just until they turn pink and slightly opaque. Believe it or not, that's the whole done deal deal; just drain in a colander and flip the steamy dreamy contents onto a community table. You're unlikely to find a more convenient way of creating a seafood boil for under $100, and most available online reviewers agree, mentioning convenience and "spot on" flavor, ease of preparation, and plentiful portions.