Here's What Sam's Club Seafood Boil Kit Gets You For Just Under $100

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sharing a seafood boil is an instant equalizer, no matter who your eating mates happen to be. It's all about rolling up your sleeves, eating with your hands, cracking crab and peeling shrimp, and generally just devouring the spicy goodness of fresh seafood with abandon. But let's be honest: Prepping for this glorious feast can be exhausting, and getting it "just right" isn't a gamble anyone relishes. That's why Sam's Club shoppers are taking a serious look at the Maker's Mark Seafood Boil Kit, which essentially arrives at your doorstep with all the frozen components included in a single package. During transport, it's fully sealed and insulated inside a disposable cooler, and packed with dry ice to ensure freshness over the two-to-six-day delivery period.

This kit is designed for anyone who craves the fun and fellowship of a seafood feast without the work of sourcing every component separately or fretting over quantities or price. It sells for a flat price of $98.98. All the work has been done, and there's a cook time of about 30 minutes. You don't even need to crack the crab or shell the shrimp, since that's a big no-no for genuine seafood boils — the entire feast gets boiled, seasoned, and tossed onto a communal table where the deep-dive cracking frenzy begins. Here's a look at exactly what's included in a Sam's Club seafood boil kit, how many people it feeds, and how to cook it. Hint: it's carefully calculated but super easy when following six simple steps.