The Simple Trick For Brewing Multiple Bags Of Iced Tea With Ease

There are few things more refreshing than a chilled glass of iced tea. Each sip has an earthy yet cooling taste that's enjoyed all through the warmer months. But if you're making a large batch for an event or to savor throughout the week, there's a simple trick that will make preparing iced tea much easier. Any Southerner will tell you that you can't make a batch of iced tea without using a large amount of tea bags.

So, whatever number you're thinking of, double it to take your iced tea to the next level. A good brew has a strong flavor that can't be diluted by ice cubes, lemon slices, or mint leaves, so an inordinate amount of tea bags is the only way to achieve that. The downside, however, is that it's easy for a lone tea bag or two to make its way into the pitcher if you can't see it. Rather than putting the tea bags in one by one, tie them together so you can stick the whole batch in — and take it out — all at once.

Once you've tied all the bags together by their strings, cut off the paper labels and place the bags into the pot. When the tea bags have steeped long enough in the hot water, you can use a ladle to scoop them out or bring them out with a pair of tongs. Alternatively, you can tie the bags to a spoon or stick for easy removal and let the bags dangle into the water to steep.