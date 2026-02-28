How To Safely Thaw Frozen Chicken When You're In A Hurry

We've all been there — you open your refrigerator door to start making dinner and realize you've forgotten to defrost the chicken. It might be tempting to just pop frozen chicken in the microwave to defrost it quickly, but unfortunately that method is risky. Some areas may begin to cook while microwaving, which increases the risk of the chicken entering the food safety danger zone. To find out the safest way to thaw frozen chicken when you're in a hurry, Tasting Table spoke to chef and popular culinary content creator Violet Witchel.

"The safest way to thaw frozen chicken is to place the sealed package in a bowl of cold water under a running faucet," Witchel advises. However, you still need to be careful when using this method. The sealed bag should be fully submerged in cold water, and the water must be changed every 30 minutes to prevent it from becoming too warm. One of the biggest mistakes people make when defrosting meat is using hot water. Defrosting chicken in warm or hot water can increase bacterial growth and the risk of foodborne illness.

Witchel told us that using running water can thaw frozen chicken "in less than 30 minutes," but if it takes longer than that, be sure to switch the water out. After thawing, you should cook the chicken immediately to prevent dangerous bacterial growth.