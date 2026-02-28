How To Safely Thaw Frozen Chicken When You're In A Hurry
We've all been there — you open your refrigerator door to start making dinner and realize you've forgotten to defrost the chicken. It might be tempting to just pop frozen chicken in the microwave to defrost it quickly, but unfortunately that method is risky. Some areas may begin to cook while microwaving, which increases the risk of the chicken entering the food safety danger zone. To find out the safest way to thaw frozen chicken when you're in a hurry, Tasting Table spoke to chef and popular culinary content creator Violet Witchel.
"The safest way to thaw frozen chicken is to place the sealed package in a bowl of cold water under a running faucet," Witchel advises. However, you still need to be careful when using this method. The sealed bag should be fully submerged in cold water, and the water must be changed every 30 minutes to prevent it from becoming too warm. One of the biggest mistakes people make when defrosting meat is using hot water. Defrosting chicken in warm or hot water can increase bacterial growth and the risk of foodborne illness.
Witchel told us that using running water can thaw frozen chicken "in less than 30 minutes," but if it takes longer than that, be sure to switch the water out. After thawing, you should cook the chicken immediately to prevent dangerous bacterial growth.
Other safety tips to follow when defrosting frozen chicken quickly
You should also follow other food safety tips to make sure you're defrosting frozen chicken properly, especially if you're trying to do it quickly. Witchel says, "don't leave it at room temperature for more than a few hours." When chicken is left at room temperature for too long or if chicken is thawed on the kitchen counter, pathogens can multiply and potentially cause foodborne illness.
However, Witchel reminds us that "the best way to thaw is to transfer to the fridge the night before." Most frozen poultry requires at least 24 hours of refrigerated thawing for every five pounds it weighs. If your chicken is more than five pounds, you may need to take it out of the freezer two days in advance. After it is thawed, it can remain in the fridge for one or two days before you cook it. You can even re-freeze after it thaws.
If you don't want to deal with defrosting your meat at all, you can even bake chicken thighs or breasts from frozen. When doing this, you'll need to increase the bake time by 50% and use a meat thermometer to make sure the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before removing it from the oven.