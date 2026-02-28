Should You Remove Raw Meat From Its Packaging Before Storing?

Knowing whether or not to remove raw meat from its packaging before storing is essential for safe food handling and lasting freshness, but it's something many home cooks are iffy on. Because of the many variables to consider, it all depends on how soon you plan to use your meat.

A good start is knowing how many days raw meat can last in your fridge. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), all ground meat, as well as poultry (even those with longer expiration dates) should be used or frozen within the first 48 hours of coming home from the store. Raw steaks, pork chops, and roasts can go a bit longer, at three to five days. But some meat purveyors recommend this simple rule: Cooking it in one to two days? Leave it in its original, unopened package in the refrigerator. Longer than that? Transfer it to a dated, airtight container or freezer bag (with all of the air pushed out) and then store it in the freezer.

More importantly, properly refrigerate meat at a minimum of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, placing it on the bottom shelf where the temperature is coldest and there's no chance of juices dripping onto other food. Even better, use a clear, designated meat bin or tray on that bottom shelf, as this allows you to see if there are any leaks. Best of all, if any leaking occurs, it's easily contained, allowing you to simply pick up the tray and carry it to your sink.