The Simple Trick For Substituting Coriander With Cumin

One of the most exciting things about cooking is learning how to adapt. Changing recipes or making substitutions can be nerve-racking for a new cook. However, it can also be very inspiring once you get the hang of how ingredients work together. While substituting butter for margarine or raspberry for strawberry isn't too difficult, swapping something like coriander with cumin can be harder to figure out. Luckily, we walk in the footsteps of many other chefs who have shared their insights.

Tasting Table asked Chef Tatiana Mora of Mita, a Washington, D.C. restaurant specializing in vegetable-forward cuisine, how to successfully use cumin in place of coriander in a recipe. Chef Mora started with a word of caution. "Coriander and cumin aren't direct substitutes," she says. "Cumin is more pungent and earthy, so if used in place of coriander, I recommend using about half the amount and adding a touch of citrus zest or fennel seed to restore brightness."

It's important to remember that coriander is what we call the seeds of the cilantro plant. Like Chef Mora says, the flavor profile isn't an exact match, so this won't work in every recipe as a perfect swap. It's best to use it in warming, hearty dishes that benefit from cumin's nutty and spicy undertones.

We have suggested some substitutes for coriander in the past, and cumin made our list, and Chef Mora shared some similar suggestions. "A better substitute than cumin would be fennel or caraway, as they share coriander's lighter, more aromatic profile," she says.