Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Upgrades For Soup (Even Canned)

No matter what time of year we're in, a bowl of soup is a comforting meal that tastes even better the next day. While it's important to develop a rich depth of flavor with an aromatic foundation and low and slow simmering, don't discount the finishing touches. We spoke with Giada De Laurentiis, who is partnering with Home Chef to create a line of meal kits bringing her signature Italian flair to home cooks. In addition to her meal kits, De Laurentiis was kind enough to give us some pro tips to upgrade homemade and canned soup with a strong finish.

When we asked De Laurentiis for the ultimate finishing touch for her soups, she said, unequivocally, "lemon juice. Lemon juice and fresh herbs... I do a little bit of lemon juice at the end and fresh herbs. So either fresh basil [or] fresh parsley." Lemon juice will brighten the savoriness of the broth and richness of creamy or meaty ingredients, while fresh herbs will really add an aromatic depth.

Lemon juice and herbs are an especially crucial way to upgrade canned soups because, says De Laurentiis, "they tend to have a tinny kind of aftertaste. So to bring up the vibrancy and also make them smell good, just a little bit of fresh lemon and finish it with some chopped herbs." In addition to parsley and basil, de Laurentiis recommends chives and arugula for a spicier finish.