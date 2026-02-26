Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Upgrades For Soup (Even Canned)
No matter what time of year we're in, a bowl of soup is a comforting meal that tastes even better the next day. While it's important to develop a rich depth of flavor with an aromatic foundation and low and slow simmering, don't discount the finishing touches. We spoke with Giada De Laurentiis, who is partnering with Home Chef to create a line of meal kits bringing her signature Italian flair to home cooks. In addition to her meal kits, De Laurentiis was kind enough to give us some pro tips to upgrade homemade and canned soup with a strong finish.
When we asked De Laurentiis for the ultimate finishing touch for her soups, she said, unequivocally, "lemon juice. Lemon juice and fresh herbs... I do a little bit of lemon juice at the end and fresh herbs. So either fresh basil [or] fresh parsley." Lemon juice will brighten the savoriness of the broth and richness of creamy or meaty ingredients, while fresh herbs will really add an aromatic depth.
Lemon juice and herbs are an especially crucial way to upgrade canned soups because, says De Laurentiis, "they tend to have a tinny kind of aftertaste. So to bring up the vibrancy and also make them smell good, just a little bit of fresh lemon and finish it with some chopped herbs." In addition to parsley and basil, de Laurentiis recommends chives and arugula for a spicier finish.
More tips for upgrading soup with finishing ingredients
Lemon juice and herbs are quintessential for dressing up homemade and canned soups. And you can switch up the citrus and herb combinations depending on the soup recipe in question. For example, you can add lime juice and fresh cilantro to a spicy black bean soup or a coconut-based chicken tom kha. Spicy arugula and lemon juice would work well with a rich and hearty Tuscan white bean soup or pasta e fagioli. De Laurentiis recommends Calabrian chili as yet another finish to satisfy spice lovers.
Citrus and herbs are a fresh, light, and bright finish that'll work on cream and broth-based soups. But if you want to bring creaminess to your next soup recipe, De Laurentiis has plenty of suggestions. "...If it's a soup and you want to have a little creaminess, dollop some of the mascarpone in," she says. "And because you've added mascarpone, you're probably not going to finish it with olive oil because it's going to get too greasy. But you could finish it with a little bit of Parmigiano over the top and definitely fresh herbs, right? You could even finish a little lemon juice."
The fat in a splash of cream and a dollop of cheese will really amp up the flavor and add heft to a clear broth. However, not all soups need dairy. For example, says De Laurentiis, "bread and tomato soup... you would finish it with olive oil."