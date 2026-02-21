Elevate Greek Salads With This One Extra Step For Feta Cheese

Watch out Caesar, a hot new bombshell has entered the villa. Greek salads are incredibly underrated, whether you're making them at home for yourself or ordering one from your favorite local Greek spot alongside your favorite Greek dishes. A Greek-style salad is usually packed with fresh ingredients — think lettuce, red onion, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, a basic vinaigrette — and topped with the one ingredient that makes Greek salad, well, Greek salad: feta cheese. It's fatty, milky, salty, and flavorful, elevating the entire mouthfeel and giving you reason to order yours with extra on top.

It's hard to think that feta on a Greek salad can be made better, but according to Chris Cortez, executive chef of Fandi Mata, it can. In a conversation with Tasting Table, Cortez suggested marinating the feta before making your salad. "Toss your pieces of feta with some good olive oil, some herbs and spices, and a little lemon and let it hang out for a while," he said, noting the effect that this simple step has. "It enhances the cheese without taking over," he said.