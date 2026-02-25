Shoppers Call These Versatile $1.50 Dollar Tree Finds 'Perfect Little Jars'

Can you ever really have too many jars? That's a question better left for another day. What we do know is that we are always on the hunt for vintage-inspired vessels to display and contain food — and there's no better place to stop for them than Dollar Tree.

The brand sells glass candy jars — you know, the kind that your grandmother used to keep gumdrops in on her coffee table — for a mere $1.50 each. These jars, which are a hair over 5 inches tall, can also be shipped in 12+ packs and come in three different glass designs. One reviewers on the Dollar Tree website calls them "perfect little jars" that can hold about a cup of "stuff" inside of them, which makes them the perfect item for leaving on a kitchen counter or, yes, on your coffee table.

The reviews of these jars are, overall, positive. One shopper on the website shared that they bought a 48-pack (none of which were broken) and filled them with various types of Hershey's Kisses as an inexpensive and thoughtful gift for their coworkers. Another highlighted the value of these jars in their review. "The lids are tight fitting & secure — love them," they said.