The Underrated Budget-Friendly Beef Cut That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

Everyone has noticed their grocery bills ticking up, and the price of beef is certainly no exception. Fox News reports that grocery store beef prices rose about 20% in 2025, from an average of $8.40 per pound in March to $10.10 per pound in December. Unfortunately, the trend isn't likely to change anytime soon, as U.S. cattle herds have dwindled to their lowest numbers in 75 years due to ongoing drought conditions and rising operational costs for ranchers.

In the meantime, American shoppers might want to get creative about their at-home beef consumption. One budget-friendly and underrated cut of meat you should be eating has a cute name and a ton of flavor: beef cheeks. You can probably guess where beef cheeks come from on the cow, and we'll save you the coin toss — it's the cow's facial muscle.

Beef cheeks retail for around $5 per pound, an obvious bargain compared to the average cost of filets mignon ($22.06/pound), boneless ribeye ($14.50/pound), and flank steak ($11.89/pound), according to current data from the United States Department of Agriculture. But beef cheeks also undercut other bargain beef options. At Sam's Club, for example, 88/12 ground beef is currently listed at $5.76 per pound, and chuck roast costs $7.97 per pound. Beef cheeks can be hard to find, but meat purveyors can usually source them upon request. The best part? While they start out tough, beef cheeks are some of the most flavorful beef cuts available, and will level up any slow-cooked recipe.