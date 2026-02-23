The 5-Ingredient Spaghetti Dish That's Too Easy Not To Make For Dinner

Be honest: Buttered noodles are still one of your favorite dishes. We tend to poke fun at buttered noodles for their simplicity and relegate them to kids'-table territory, but the truth is that simplicity can be a great thing when done well and with quality ingredients. There's also nothing more comforting than rich, buttery, toothsome pasta. All you have to do to make this meal something both the kids and grown-ups will love is dress it up a bit with some complexity. Luckily, that doesn't mean spending too much more time on cooking, thanks to the recipe chef Kristen Carli shared with Tasting Table for creamy garlic butter noodles. Just five ingredients are all it takes to make something as cozy and irresistible as your favorite childhood dish, and as gorgeous and tasty as something you'd eat in an Italian ristorante.

The entire dish takes just about 20 minutes to whip up, and there's a good chance you already have all the ingredients in your kitchen: spaghetti, unsalted butter, minced garlic, lemon juice, and parsley. You just boil your pasta, reserve half the pasta water, cube the butter, and toss together the al dente pasta, pasta water, butter, lemon juice, and garlic. Once everything is combined and all melted together, creating this heavenly garlic butter sauce, you sprinkle on chopped parsley for some fresh herbaceousness, and voila. It's simple, elegant, filling, and something everyone in the family will love.