Give Pasta A Fiber Boost With This Pantry Staple

Your favorite pasta dish is always just one extra ingredient away from becoming a fiber powerhouse. For a dish primarily known to be loaded with carbs and the occasional bit of protein, this may seem hard to fathom at first. And yet, the answer couldn't be simpler. That can of lentils that's been sitting in your pantry is a great addition to pasta. It's arguably one of the best ingredients to take your pasta dishes to the next level, and this time, you'll get more than just a flavor and texture upgrade.

The nutritional value of lentils is endless, but their fiber content particularly stands out. A cup of lentils typically offers about 15.6 grams of fiber, which already makes up more than half of the recommended daily intake. Not to mention a generous amount of plant-based protein, racking up to 18 grams. This means you can use this legume as a meat alternative that will still supply the body with all the necessary nutrients.

You won't have to compromise flavor either. As a matter of fact, lentils are as adaptable as they come. Some types of lentils are gently earthy, others bring a nutty undertone, while a few will even give you tiny peppery bites. Regardless, as they mix and mingle with your sauce-laden, tender pasta noodles, simultaneously chewy and starchy, the dish will only get more and more exciting.