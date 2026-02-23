Give Pasta A Fiber Boost With This Pantry Staple
Your favorite pasta dish is always just one extra ingredient away from becoming a fiber powerhouse. For a dish primarily known to be loaded with carbs and the occasional bit of protein, this may seem hard to fathom at first. And yet, the answer couldn't be simpler. That can of lentils that's been sitting in your pantry is a great addition to pasta. It's arguably one of the best ingredients to take your pasta dishes to the next level, and this time, you'll get more than just a flavor and texture upgrade.
The nutritional value of lentils is endless, but their fiber content particularly stands out. A cup of lentils typically offers about 15.6 grams of fiber, which already makes up more than half of the recommended daily intake. Not to mention a generous amount of plant-based protein, racking up to 18 grams. This means you can use this legume as a meat alternative that will still supply the body with all the necessary nutrients.
You won't have to compromise flavor either. As a matter of fact, lentils are as adaptable as they come. Some types of lentils are gently earthy, others bring a nutty undertone, while a few will even give you tiny peppery bites. Regardless, as they mix and mingle with your sauce-laden, tender pasta noodles, simultaneously chewy and starchy, the dish will only get more and more exciting.
Step into the marvelous world of lentil pasta
Adding lentils to your pasta requires a bit more than just chucking the whole can into the pan. You can simmer lentils with tomatoes for a hearty sauce that goes into any dish you want, especially a meat-free bolognese. For an effortless weeknight dinner, simply start with a store-bought marinara sauce and stir the lentils in as you cook. And if tomato-based sauces start to get a little repetitive after a while, try out a cheesy mix or branch into a full-blown lentil mac and cheese. A red wine sauce is also a fantastic idea when you want all the substance a plate of pasta brings, but none of the usual saucy heaviness.
Did you know that there's also a traditional Italian pasta and lentil dish? Pasta e lenticchie is a Neapolitan delicacy in which the pasta itself is cooked with lentils in water rather than salt like usual. What comes out of the pot in the end is a lusciously rich yet still light in flavor lentil broth, with the pasta fully entrenched in the legume's nutty, earthy tone.
Another unexpected way to use lentils for your pasta is by blending them into a purée, then add heavy cream and your preferred spices for a special pasta sauce. Make it spicy. Make it creamy. Make it into anything you want for a one-of-a-kind pasta dish. And you can even match it with pasta made from red lentil, which is often a top pick for those who want a gluten-free pasta dish.