Next Time You Make Omelets, Add A Spoonful Of This On Top — It's Pure Magic

There are loads of delightful omelet recipes out there that serve as the base to a tasty and filling meal. It doesn't matter if you've made the egg dish once or dozens of times; you're likely seeking ways to make it better and more flavorful, so your taste buds (and family) never feel bored. Whether you want an omelet loaded with sliced tomatoes and mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes and chicken, or lots of veggies and fresh greens, there's one condiment that can make all of the above even better: pesto.

Pesto will bring a vibrant color, enticing aroma, and drool-worthy flavor to every bite of the eggy dish. Ingredients may vary slightly based on the recipes, but at the very least, you can expect basil to offer a fragrant and flavorful herbal punch to an omelet. Pine nuts bring a slightly gritty texture and a rich, nutty flavor profile, but you may also see olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice included. Don't worry, it's easy to find recipes that pair well with these flavors; it's even easier to incorporate the condiment into an omelet as a finishing touch or otherwise.

You can certainly make a bright and fresh pesto from scratch, but some store-bought pesto brands make delicious and convenient options, too. If you decide to purchase a pre-made one, try giving store-bought pesto added flavor by adding in red chili pepper flakes or parmesan cheese — either of these works well with many omelet customizations.