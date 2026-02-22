Cleveland's Oldest Restaurant Is Truly Old-School Italian

Anyone who knows Cleveland knows its dining scene is always more than what meets the eye. Lurking underneath unassumingly quaint restaurants is a rich history spanning decades, and in some cases, maybe even a whole century. Some of the best restaurants in Cleveland are neighborhood heirlooms, where deeply rooted traditions and generational stories are preserved in every dish. Nowhere else will you find this more than at Guarino's. Crowned as the oldest restaurant in Cleveland, this old-school Italian restaurant is a culinary time capsule.

It all began in 1898, when Italian immigrant Vincenzo Guarino moved from Sicily to Little Italy in Cleveland, Ohio, and eventually opened a tavern on 12309 Mayfield Road. In 1918, with the help of his wife Mary, he remodeled it into a restaurant. Mary's extraordinary cooking helped Guarino's achieve rapid, widespread success — and she became lovingly referred to as Mama Guarino. With hearty Italian dishes featuring vegetables plucked straight from a home-grown garden and homemade wine served in coffee cups since it was the Prohibition era, the restaurant captivated a diverse clientele. Notable diners included no less than Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

In 1954, Vincenzo Guarino passed away, and the business was passed down to his son Sam, who then left it to his wife Marilyn and lifelong friend Nancy Phillips in 1987. To this day, the business is still run by members of the Phillips family. They dutifully took over the mantle from their predecessors with a commitment to honoring the restaurant's core value of serving good-quality traditional Italian food.