Massachusetts' Most Famous Roast Beef Sandwich Comes From A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Favorite

Roast beef sandwich fans are pretty serious about what lies inside those toasted split rolls, but getting it just right is no easy feat. Emmy-winning culinary star Guy Fieri apparently agrees, going to great lengths, literally, to find the elusively perfect RB sammie. His road-trip hunt inevitably led to the most famous version in the state of Massachusetts: the Roast Beef 1000 at Cutty's in Brookline Village.

When Fieri rolled into town for an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," his wildly loved show on Food Network, the exuberant star leapt from an open-top convertible and burst into Cutty's with his signature enthusiasm, ready to discover what makes this hometown café so special. Cutty's is small, casual, and unassuming, but the husband-and-wife owners, Rachel and Charles Kelsey, are anything but naïve.

Before opening Cutty's in 2010, they trained at the Culinary Institute of America and spent years as test cooks and editors at American's Test Kitchen, a partner brand of Cook's Illustrated, during which time they met, fell in love, married, and dreamed of their own place. That place became Cutty's, where Fieri discovered their signature Roast Beef 1000, stating that he wouldn't change a thing, except maybe the name: "It should be the Roast Beef One Million" — instead of 1000.