The Unexpected Spice That Makes Salisbury Steak Taste More Expensive
Do you wish to elevate a classic Salisbury steak recipe into something a bit more gourmet? Berbere seasoning mix can be the secret to a weeknight meal that is upgraded with warm, complex flavors. While Salisbury steak has found its way onto many American tables, incorporating berbere (an Ethiopian spice blend) can transform the dish with layers of warming and fragrant spices.
With beginnings that date back to the American Civil War — a physician named Dr. James Salisbury created the dish as a proposed remedy for soldiers' gastrointestinal distress — the meaty, savory recipe has demonstrated true staying power. Typical recipes result in broiled patties of meat covered with gravy. Using berbere to make both meat patties and the sauce in Salisbury recipes, as suggested in one recipe by the Washington Post, brings a touch of elegance to a time-tested dish.
Common ingredients to make berbere include black pepper, cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, cumin, and cloves. Using this mix to form beef patties or enhance the gravy can result in an aromatic recipe that offers subtle heat, depth, and smokiness. You could easily find yourself with a meal that punches much higher than its historic origins.
Give an old recipe some sprucing up
Berbere spice blends like this Spicy World Berbere Spice Blend can be found easily online and at specialty grocers. If you want to control the level of heat and ingredients used in the mix, try following chef Marcus Samuelsson's recipe to make berbere. The spices used to make this blend are often toasted, which adds a complexity to the mix.
You may want to sample the berbere you have in your kitchen to taste for heat before incorporating it into any recipes. With one or two teaspoons, berbere can quickly elevate mixtures of ground beef and sauces, so taste as you go. Additionally, blooming the spice mix before adding it to your recipe can add depth to gravies and sauces.
Not only can berbere be used to upgrade tonight's Salisbury steak, but it can also be used to dress up the mashed potatoes or veggie mash served alongside it. The spice blend is a versatile ingredient that can contribute to more flavorful proteins and salads. Once you've added this lively ingredient to your spice cupboards, you may find yourself reaching for it to gussy up plates of eggs, bowls of savory oatmeal, and simmering pots of store-bought chili.