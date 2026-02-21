The Unexpected Spice That Makes Salisbury Steak Taste More Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you wish to elevate a classic Salisbury steak recipe into something a bit more gourmet? Berbere seasoning mix can be the secret to a weeknight meal that is upgraded with warm, complex flavors. While Salisbury steak has found its way onto many American tables, incorporating berbere (an Ethiopian spice blend) can transform the dish with layers of warming and fragrant spices.

With beginnings that date back to the American Civil War — a physician named Dr. James Salisbury created the dish as a proposed remedy for soldiers' gastrointestinal distress — the meaty, savory recipe has demonstrated true staying power. Typical recipes result in broiled patties of meat covered with gravy. Using berbere to make both meat patties and the sauce in Salisbury recipes, as suggested in one recipe by the Washington Post, brings a touch of elegance to a time-tested dish.

Common ingredients to make berbere include black pepper, cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, cumin, and cloves. Using this mix to form beef patties or enhance the gravy can result in an aromatic recipe that offers subtle heat, depth, and smokiness. You could easily find yourself with a meal that punches much higher than its historic origins.