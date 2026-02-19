Beans Can Make Or Break Your Chicken Tortilla Soup

A bowl of steamy slow cooker chicken tortilla soup sounds about perfect in cold weather. Better yet, as one of the more forgiving dishes out there, it's great if you're in the hibernating mood and don't want to exert too much effort for dinner. Chicken, tomatoes, some broth, a scattering of beans, and you've got a warm bowl to tuck into. But watch out for the last part — not only is it the thing that's going to tie the recipe together, it's also where a lot of people go wrong.

Not every can of beans on the shelf will work here. You'll want something that complements flavors, and softens as it cooks and blends into the soup's texture. Ideally, black beans or pinto beans are your best bet. When you simmer them in the pot, they turn the broth silky and add body without much fuss. But, what if you reach for chickpeas? Things will get tough ... literally. No matter how long you cook chickpeas, they'll stay firm and your otherwise velvety soup will taste like there are pebbles floating inside. Butter beans aren't any less problematic. Starchy and oversized, they'd take up half of the room in your pot the moment they're introduced. The result of choosing the wrong bean is always the same: you get a less cohesive dish. So use a suitable type of bean, because you don't want your supposed-to-be-comforting chicken tortilla soup to come with a side of regret.