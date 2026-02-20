This Iconic Sandwich Is Idaho's Mashup Between A Gyro And French Dip

If you don't know the food in Idaho, you probably don't realize you're missing out on one of the simplest yet genius sandwich mashups that uses a meat you don't see very often in this country. In downtown Boise, you'll find a local pub called Bar Gernika, which carries on the Basque history of the region. And drawing from that culinary legacy, Bar Gernika serves a spicy lamb grinder, which visitors and locals alike rave about as the best sandwiches you can get anywhere.

The spicy lamb grinder is a variation on Bar Gernika's lamb grinder, which combines some of the best aspects of a gyro, French dip, and cheesesteak into one flavor-packed sandwich. Served on crusty and fluffy French bread, the lamb is tender and thinly shaved, reminiscent of shaved meat from a gyro. The meat is topped with cheese, grilled onions, and peppers, and the whole thing comes served with a side of au jus for that French dip experience. There is a standard lamb grinder on the menu, which uses Swiss cheese and green peppers, but fans really go wild for the spicy version, which swaps out the Swiss for pepper jack and adds jalapenos. The combination of a comforting cheesy sandwich and au jus, combined with the unique flavor of roasted lamb leg and a kick of heat, has made Bar Gernika a must-stop Boise restaurant destination, with Guy Fieri once popping in to sample it on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."