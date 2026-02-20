This Iconic Sandwich Is Idaho's Mashup Between A Gyro And French Dip
If you don't know the food in Idaho, you probably don't realize you're missing out on one of the simplest yet genius sandwich mashups that uses a meat you don't see very often in this country. In downtown Boise, you'll find a local pub called Bar Gernika, which carries on the Basque history of the region. And drawing from that culinary legacy, Bar Gernika serves a spicy lamb grinder, which visitors and locals alike rave about as the best sandwiches you can get anywhere.
The spicy lamb grinder is a variation on Bar Gernika's lamb grinder, which combines some of the best aspects of a gyro, French dip, and cheesesteak into one flavor-packed sandwich. Served on crusty and fluffy French bread, the lamb is tender and thinly shaved, reminiscent of shaved meat from a gyro. The meat is topped with cheese, grilled onions, and peppers, and the whole thing comes served with a side of au jus for that French dip experience. There is a standard lamb grinder on the menu, which uses Swiss cheese and green peppers, but fans really go wild for the spicy version, which swaps out the Swiss for pepper jack and adds jalapenos. The combination of a comforting cheesy sandwich and au jus, combined with the unique flavor of roasted lamb leg and a kick of heat, has made Bar Gernika a must-stop Boise restaurant destination, with Guy Fieri once popping in to sample it on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
The spicy lamb grinder at Boise's Bar Gernika is a local legend
Beyond being just a great sandwich, the spicy lamb grinder is also nice because it's a true taste of the region's history. While most American menus are dominated by the trio of beef, chicken, and pork, lamb is a more popular meat in Idaho because the state is home to a large Basque population. The Basque people hail from the mountainous region of Northern Spain, and during the late 19th century, they started immigrating in large numbers to the Americas. Basque culture has a long history of shepherding, and Basque immigrants to the American West found work as sheep herders in Idaho's vast, rough mountains. Today, Boise has the largest concentration of Basque-Americans in the country, at over 16,000 people.
That history of sheep herding brought a taste for lamb, but Bar Gernika also serves other local Basque favorites. One of the most popular is croquetas, which you can get at the pub as a side with the lamb grinder. Croquetas are deep-fried balls of bechamel, which are also flavored with ham, chicken, onions, and other fillings. If you want to venture outside the spicy lamb grinder, although you really should try it, there is also a Basque sandwich called a solomo on the menu, which is made with roasted pork and pimentos, or local Basque variations on the Spanish sausage chorizo. The spicy lamb grinder gets the attention for food reasons, but Idaho's Basque cooking has plenty more to offer.