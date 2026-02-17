Beyond The Bay Area, This Underrated Region Offers Standout Vineyards And Restaurants

American wine enthusiasts don't need to travel far to sample delicious blends. The Golden State is well equipped to host wine-tasting excursions, and wineries throughout the region offer both scenery and bottles to please visitors. Yet while many connoisseurs are familiar with wineries in the Napa Valley, curious travelers will be well-rewarded by trips outside of the Bay Area to Capay Valley. With warm days and comfortable evenings, the climate in Capay Valley is Mediterranean-like and ideal for winemaking. The first winery in the region opened in 1860, and today, an array of vineyards and tasting rooms welcome the culinary-minded to sample food and drink. Capay Valley has been designated an American Viticultural Area, cementing this land as a unique destination for food and wine enthusiasts.

Places to visit include Capay Valley Vineyards, an elegant, family-owned estate that has helped draw attention to the area for its sparkling wines. Here, a natural fermentation process from France known as Charmat results in Prosecco-like bubbles, and sparkling Viognier and Tempranillo wines offer unique profiles to sample. Taber Ranch, established in 1867, offers a tasting room on a sprawling 500-acre property, and Grindstone Wines has collected several industry awards for quality wines with complex bouquets.