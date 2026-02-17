8 Things You Should Know Before Visiting A Wawa
As a lifelong Wawa devotee, I can tell you this: There are several Wawa tips and tricks you need to know before you visit the first time. I'm a proper Wawa connoisseur, so I know a thing or two about how to maximize your trip. Even if you've been to Wawa in the past, these guidelines will undoubtedly change your experience for the better.
Wawa started as a Pennsylvania-based dairy in 1902, and, at that time, it delivered fresh milk and cream directly to the homes of folks in the Philadelphia region. In 1964, Wawa opened its first food market and served offerings like hamburgers and fried chicken. In the 1970s, Wawa's signature sandwiches and hoagies were added to the menu, transforming the food market into a destination for people on the go. What started as a dairy in the early 1900's is now a popular, convenience store chain with almost 1200 locations.
Sure, you can pop into Wawa for coffee and a bagel or grab a soda and some chips after filling up your car, but I have less known hacks (and advice) that will maximize your excursion. Once you know the ins and outs of the chain, your visit will be exponentially better, and you'll realize why Wawa is one of American convenience stores with the best food.
Use the kiosks, and be quick
In 2002, Wawa introduced self-ordering, touchscreen kiosks in all stores, and the world became a better place. To place a custom order, you simply head straight to the kiosk and pick exactly what you want. The menu is too long to detail, but you'll find signature Wawa hoagies, sandwiches, wraps, bowls, salads, soups, quesadillas, burgers, and even pizza. Every item on the menu is entirely customizable, from the meats and cheeses to the spreads, dipping sauces, condiments, and garnishes. This might sound harsh, but since you never have to speak to a human, you don't have to worry about anyone getting your order wrong. The only potential human error is your finger on the touchscreen. Breakfast through dinner (and into late-night snacking), there's something for every minute of the day.
One more important fact about the kiosks — you can't dilly-dally. Wawa regulars don't like indecision, especially when they're waiting to place an order. Sure, the first time you visit Wawa and use the touchscreen, you may be a little slow. There are a gazillion options after all. And, each time you click next, you're given more possibilities to consider (double the meat? toast the bread?), but try to get through the pages quickly and finish your order so the next person can step up. It's a simple Wawa courtesy.
Customize your drinks, literally any way you want
There's absolutely no shortage of drink options at Wawa. First, you can order custom drinks from the kiosk, and selections include hot and cold coffee concoctions, creamy smoothies and milkshakes, and energy-boosting refreshers and rechargers. For example, if you're looking for an immune booster, select a fruity immunity smoothie (I prefer strawberry dragon fruit and mango passion) and add vitamins. You can even add caffeine and protein (in the form of whey). There are other countless ways to blend iced or frozen energy drinks, lemonade, iced tea, matcha, and chai tea. If you prefer filling your own cup, head to the classic soda fountain station.
The kiosk drinks are great, but my favorite thing at Wawa is the self-service coffee and tea station with a seemingly endless supply of possibilities. Choose from a wide variety of coffees, including Regular, Decaf, Hazelnut, French Vanilla, and other specialty roasts. My favorite commingling is half regular, half Colombian. Then, there's a refrigerated bin with a plethora of add-ins, like milk, cream, half-and-half, non-dairy options, and flavored creamers. Once I've got my marriage of coffee types in the cup, I add a splash of fat-free, non-dairy French vanilla creamer. If you like sweet beverages, you'll find a bounty of sweetener varieties. Lastly, if you're more of a cappuccino or latte person, many locations now offer specialized, single-cup machines where you simply push a button and wait less than a minute to get your drink.
Don't miss the hot food at checkout
As much as I love the self-ordering Wawa kiosks, the signature sandwiches and snacks at checkout are a must. Look for the heated rack stations next to the register — they're often shelved with hot, grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches. Known as Sizzli, these uber popular, ready-to-go egg sandwiches are made with bagels or croissants, and have additions like cheese, ham, bacon, and sausage. You'll even find breakfast burritos and bite-sized bacon, egg and cheese rounds. You can't go wrong with any of them, just note that the grab-and-go Sizzli sandwiches are only sold from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. If you walk into Wawa at 2:00 p.m. craving a breakfast sandwich, you'll have to order it from the kiosk.
Extra tip: If you plan to snag a Sizzli breakfast sandwich for the road, get yourself a Wawa hash brown while you're at it. These seasoned potato patties are golden and crisp on the outside, and light and fluffy on the inside. Like French fries in breakfast form. Sold hot in little paper sleeves, they're easy to snatch and add to your order. I have never purchased a Wawa breakfast sandwich for my sons without adding a hash brown. I fear what would happen if I did.
Check out the car-friendly, fresh snacks
As a nutritionist, I appreciate the vast selection of grab-and-go, nutritious snacks Wawa has to offer. Most convenience stores relegate their snack foods to high-sugar, high-fat, salty offerings, like potato chips, candy, and snack-size cakes. While that's fine on occasion, it's nice to have healthier foods at your fingertips. Especially since most Wawa patrons are regulars; sometimes visiting multiple times per week (or even per day).
When you're looking for quick, wholesome snacks, check out Wawa's refrigerated section of pre-portioned, lighter bites. In one cold case of goodies, you'll find freshly cut fruit such as watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe, but also fresh grapes (pre-washed so you can dive right in), grapes and cheese, apples and peanut butter, hard boiled eggs, cheese sticks, yogurt parfaits with granola and fruit, cheese and crackers, and mini pinwheel wraps with fillings like turkey and chicken. There are also small, refreshing salads that make choosing something healthy a breeze. These nutrient-rich, snack-size treats can easily tide you over between meals, without weighing you down.
Click the goose
You've probably noticed that all Wawa stores, food packaging, and fan gear is emblazoned with the image of a flying goose. The reason for this goes back to its origin. Wawa was founded in Wawa, Pennsylvania, and the town got its name from the Native American word for Canada goose. Once the dairy transformed into a chain of convenience stores, the wild goose became its mascot.
But that legendary bird isn't just a familiar logo; it's also located on the lower left corner of every Wawa kiosk. While you might think it's just another way for Wawa to add brand recognition while you order, there is more to it. Behind that small, animated goose lies a Wawa secret menu – a list of limited specialty items that aren't featured on the main menu. The hidden items are often seasonal and range from specialty milkshakes (think birthday cake and peppermint bark flavors) to smoothies, rainbow bagels with cream cheese, and vibrant lemonades (like the Swedish blue fish and strawberry mango varieties). You'll even find energy-boosting drinks infused with Red Bull. The options rotate periodically, so what's revealed may be a complete surprise. If you know, you know, so tap that goose and you will be rewarded.
Don't block the counter
I mentioned taking advantage of Wawa's self-ordering kiosks for custom food and drinks. Once you place your order, take the ticket, get whatever else you need, and then pay for everything. While you wait for your items to be prepared, do not stand in front of the pick-up counter. Wawa's kiosks are typically arranged in front of the food prep area, so it might be tempting to hang out there after you order. That's why I suggest you leave, pay, and come back — just not all the way back to the counter (until your number is called).
It's a known pet peeve for Wawa stalwarts — anyone who blocks the pick-up counter is inconsiderate and rude. It's a widely recognized blunder. Not only does blocking the counter make it impossible for anyone else to retrieve their food, but it impedes workflow and interferes with the seamless delivery system Wawa aims to provide.
Wawa orders rarely take long to assemble so, while you wait, stand back from the high-traffic food pick-up area. This way, you won't be tempted to lean on the counter or, worse yet, rest your arms on it.
Get the app
Even if you plan to visit Wawa only on occasion, get the chain's app. There are many benefits to having the convenient software program right on your phone. You can select the closest store, browse the menu, and then place an order for pick-up (or delivery) at a specific time. Once you arrive at the store, simply show the receipt and off you go.
The home page also alerts you to ongoing deals, such as its classic breakfast deal, and bonus offers. Let's say you're popping into Wawa for a Sizzli breakfast sandwich. One look at the app and you'll learn that you can add hot or iced coffee and a hash brown for an incredible deal, but only for a limited time.
Another cool feature? You can use the app when fueling your vehicle. Simply open the app, enter your pump number, select your payment method and fuel type, and start pumping.
Additionally, Wawa has a pretty admirable rewards program. If you scan your barcode every time you make a purchase, the rewards stack up. I've been pleasantly surprised by alerts from the app telling me I earned free coffee, a fountain drink, or cash off a future order.
Hold the door
I have never, in all my years, had someone not hold the door for me at Wawa. And I have always held the door for someone, both on the way in, and on the way out. Known as the Wawa door hold, it's actually a thing. Yes, it's an unwritten rule, but it appears to be a strictly followed, social etiquette norm that all Wawa customers follow.
And don't think one door is enough. Many Wawa locations have a double-door vestibule situation, meaning there are inner and outer doors. The appropriate way to handle this is to hold both doors, so make sure you free up your hands (no gabbing on your phone). This rings true whether the person is in front or behind you.
I'll go one step further. This act of courtesy often requires a bit more. If you see someone walking from the parking lot and you're not sure if you should hold the door, wait and hold the door. This polite gesture will be rewarded the next time you need someone to hold the door for you.