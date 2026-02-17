8 Things You Should Know Before Visiting A Wawa

As a lifelong Wawa devotee, I can tell you this: There are several Wawa tips and tricks you need to know before you visit the first time. I'm a proper Wawa connoisseur, so I know a thing or two about how to maximize your trip. Even if you've been to Wawa in the past, these guidelines will undoubtedly change your experience for the better.

Wawa started as a Pennsylvania-based dairy in 1902, and, at that time, it delivered fresh milk and cream directly to the homes of folks in the Philadelphia region. In 1964, Wawa opened its first food market and served offerings like hamburgers and fried chicken. In the 1970s, Wawa's signature sandwiches and hoagies were added to the menu, transforming the food market into a destination for people on the go. What started as a dairy in the early 1900's is now a popular, convenience store chain with almost 1200 locations.

Sure, you can pop into Wawa for coffee and a bagel or grab a soda and some chips after filling up your car, but I have less known hacks (and advice) that will maximize your excursion. Once you know the ins and outs of the chain, your visit will be exponentially better, and you'll realize why Wawa is one of American convenience stores with the best food.